It’s been almost two years since the Saint Joseph Symphony took to the Missouri Theater stage in its full form.
In that time, the group has seen changes to its front office, director and performers. When the symphony takes the stage on Saturday, it will be a reintroduction to the orchestra in every sense.
“This concert is titled ‘New.’ That’s the big tagline. It’s a new world. It’s a new sound. I’m the new director,” said Christopher Kelts, director of the Saint Joseph Symphony.
Titled “NEW: Season, Sound & World,” the concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Missouri Theater. A pre-curtain talk will be held at 7 p.m.
While members of the symphony have taken various stages in St. Joseph in the past two years, this concert marks the start of not only its 2021-2022 season but a return to a sense of normalcy.
“Not since December of 2019 has the Missouri Theater had the St. Joseph Symphony in its fullest form, performing full symphonic works, and that is a really special moment for musicians and patrons alike,” Kelts said.
The concert will feature several pieces, including “Egmont Overture” by Beethoven, “Abdelezar Suite” by H. Purcell and a special piece for Kelts — Antonín Dvorák’s “Symphony No. 9, E Minor, Op. 95 ‘From the New World.’”
“This is a piece I tend to program when I have accepted a new music director position. So it’s become a little bit of a tradition for me to choose this piece when I have been chosen to lead other orchestras,” he said.
Having accepted the position earlier this year, Kelts said he’s excited to lead the group into this new era and become a part of St. Joseph’s arts scene.
“I want to make the biggest impact that I can on behalf of the Saint Joseph Symphony, and I’m looking to have an impactful experience from the community of St. Joseph,” he said.
In his first official concert as director of the Saint Joseph Symphony, Kelts hopes people engage positively with the music. While he expects every reaction from the audience will be different, he hopes each one is positive.
“That emotional connection is going to be unique to every single person who’s in that auditorium to hear our music,” he said. “No one can tell them how to feel or what to feel, but (I) hope that the music helps an individual navigate those emotions in moments and it provides an aspect of fulfillment for everyone.”
While the concert will get the symphony and its audience on the path to normalcy, some COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. Masks are required to be on at all times. The concert will be an hour long with no intermission. There will be no meet and greet after the show in the auditorium.
“It’s important to note that the symphony is doing everything that it can to remain artistically vital while trying to navigate through the pandemic,” Kelts said.
Tickets are $15 to $30. They are available online at www.saintjo sephsymphony.org, by phone at 816-233-7701 or in person at the symphony office at 120 S. Eighth St.
