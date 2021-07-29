After not being able to celebrate two Super Bowl appearances, Kansas City Chiefs fans will have many reasons to cheer for the Red Rally.
While the 2020 Red Rally was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 iteration promises a time of optimism and community.
“This is a good draw to bring people all the way Downtown to just see all of the stuff that we have to offer Downtown,” Christy George, Downtown Liason with the St. Joseph Downtown Association, said.
While no Kansas City Chiefs players will stop by due to NFL safety protocols, the Red Rally will feature “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus, KC Wolf and a free concert by country artist Phil Vandel. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30.
After the first Red Rally was a massive success, George said the Downtown Association was geared up for another big one in 2020, especially after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win. Then the pandemic happened.
“It was a bummer that we didn’t get to do it in 2020 because there was a huge crowd the year before,” she said.
This year, the Downtown Association and Mosaic Life Care are expecting a sizable response, with some adjustments being made for the public’s safety.
According to Mosaic Life Care officials, the event will be smaller and modified because of the ongoing pandemic, the area’s low vaccination rate and a spike in hospital admissions. While not required, it encourages people to safely celebrate, keep their distance and wear a mask when the vaccination status of people nearby is unknown.
Because the event is outdoors, George said it should allow for people to keep their distance from each other while having a good time and experiencing Downtown St. Joseph.
“Downtown there’s the Sculpture Walk, all the cool restaurants and shops. We welcome not just visitors, but people in our community that haven’t been Downtown in a while. And it’s outside, so you’ve got plenty of room to make yourself feel safe,” she said.
While Holthus will lead the cheers for Chiefs fans, Vandel will perform as part of the free, weekly Sounds of Summer Concert Series at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.
A staple of the St. Joseph music scene, Vandel made a name for himself performing more than 200 shows per year and being featured on CMT, GAC and in Country Weekly Magazine. He performs a weekly jam at Jake’s Steakhouse on the second and fourth Mondays of every month.
George said food and beverages will be available for purchase.
“We will for sure have the beer tents set up, we have D&G cooking out of the concessions building. They are bringing all kinds of fun signature D&G dishes,” she said.
The event is free and open to all ages. Chiefs training camp started on July 28 and will continue through Aug. 18.
