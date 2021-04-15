Change is inevitable when you’re part of one of the biggest, most enduring performance groups in the area.
In almost a decade, Pyro Flow has watched its group change by expanding its number of female members, audience, and, now, its name.
Moving from Pyro Tribe to Pyro Flow, the group’s name will change but its mission remains the same: To bring family-friendly dance and performance art to people in the area that’s open to everyone for free. Its next event will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 17, on the lawn of City Hall, 1100 Frederick Ave.
“We’ve had kids come up and hoop or do their gymnastic flip. And that’s really cool to see that they just don’t hesitate to jump up on stage and do their thing. It just lights everybody up,” Christine “Mooncat” Ziemer, a member of the group, said. “We just really appreciate when the audience, you know, once they get involved in the play, too, because that’s what it’s all about.”
As the group has evolved, Ziemer said it felt right to change the name to adjust to the changing times.
“I’m the only original member of Pyro Tribe and we just got a whole bunch of new people. It has a different vibe. And the word ‘Tribe’ in 2021, it was starting to feel a little bit like cultural appropriation ... So we decided it was time for just a clean start with the group,” she said.
The monthly Pyro Flow shows are meant to give the group’s members and the public a chance to express themselves through dance. For some, that means spinning fire and, for others, breaking out their hula hoops. For people who only want to watch, that’s cool too.
“Our goals are just building a sense of community here in St. Joe with this type of performance art and gathering and making sure that everybody feels welcome, that even if you’ve never come before, even if you’ve never done any flow before and you’ve never done fire, we’re here to mentor and to provide a safe space to do safety training,” Ziemer said.
The group’s inclusive attitude and positive message have branched out into places like Kansas City, where Ziemer said more people are coming from to check out the show.
“I think it’s a great thing for St. Joe to have people coming from Kansas City ... as a destination because they’re just impressed by it. They enjoy the community that we’ve built here and that this is the safe space to do this sort of thing,” Ziemer said.
In a time of COVID-19, the outdoor performances have allowed the group to continue to entertain people in a safe manner, with social distancing in place and people able to watch from wherever they feel comfortable.
“I know there’s a lot of people that aren’t quite comfortable coming to gatherings yet, but I think that that is changing. So I’m excited to see how it how it evolves over the summer,” Ziemer said.
Pyro Flow shows are drug- and alcohol-free and visitors are asked to leave no garbage behind. Anyone planning on performing is asked to RSVP to Ziemer via text 319-594-2829. The show is free and open to everyone.
