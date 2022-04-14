A night out at Mokaska Coffee will be a brain bender for some.
Hosting its second Adult Spelling Bee, the coffee and drink venue will be giving people the chance to show off their vocabulary knowledge.
“When we did it the first time, we had a good turnout, maybe 20 to 25 participants, and we’re hoping this one’s a little bit bigger,” Mokaska owner Andy Montee said. “We’ve got a better setting for it and hopefully, it’s a good time.”
Having held its first spelling bee when it operated in its smaller, previous location, Montee said they’re excited to hold this one in a bigger space. It will start at 8 p.m. Friday at Mokaska Coffee at 705 Edmond St.
At 7 p.m., there will be open registration for all that want to participate. Much like it operates in schools and national competitions, people will form a single-file line and showcase their spelling talents.
“We’re just kind of going to do a single-elimination (in a) kind of casual environment. But we’ll treat it a little bit like a fun take on the real national spelling bee,” Montee said.
Since moving to its spot on Edmond Street, Montee said the business is trying to be as fun and inclusive as possible.
“While we do have alcohol here, there are not that many options for places that are late-night hang-outs that have a lot of options that are not alcohol-related. We are an all-ages venue, that’s kind of important for us as well,” Montee said.
Hosting drag events, fashion shows and concerts, Mokaska is carving out its own spot in the city and this summer. Working with Riley Wolfe, Mokaska marketing director and event planner, Montee promises a lot of fun activities like the spelling bee.
“We do think it’s important to have kind of some interesting events and spaces that can be something that is outside of just strictly a bar scene,” Montee said.
In the coming weeks, it will be hosting weekly concerts on Saturday nights, starting at 8 p.m. on April 23.
Montee said whether a patron is a loyal Mokaska visitor or a newbie, they’re welcome to be a part of the fun.
“We hope we get some new people in here who have never been a Mokaska before and hopefully have a fun night,” he said.
The event is open to everyone 18 and older. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers.
