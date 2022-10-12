At a local coffee shop, a simple idea has turned into a fall tradition.
When Mokaska Coffee owner Andy Montee wanted to carve pumpkins with someone, the thought of expanding it to everyone came to mind.
"I was just like, 'Well, why don't we make this a bigger thing?' And then it was just like, 'Well, what if we got a whole bunch of pumpkins and we made it open to the public?'" he said.
In its first year, Mokaska's Pumpkin Carving Party was a smashing success.
"The first year we did it, we didn't get nearly enough pumpkins. It sold out really quickly," Montee said.
With that lesson learned, subsequent years have been as successful, with enough pumpkins that everyone can carve or paint them.
Mokaska's latest Pumpkin Carving Party will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at the coffee shop at 705 Edmond St. All ages are welcome.
For Mokaska's staff, getting the event ready is an undertaking. Montee said they try to locally source the pumpkins and once they're available, they hollow out and de-goop them so people can devote all their time and energy into showing off their creative side. Patrons also don't have to worry about carving supplies, as Mokaska provides the knives and designs.
The fun part for Montee is seeing the variety of people the event attracts.
"We get some people showing up with their kids. But a lot of people think it's a fun date night. You kind of get some people of all types to come out for it," he said.
It wouldn't be a proper event without some fall-related beverages, which Mokaska will have at the ready.
"While we will have a couple of different pumpkin beers that are gonna be on special, we like that we can also have an event that's not centered around alcohol. So we'll have our pumpkin spice lattes on special with our house-made syrups," Montee said.
Depending on the attendance for Friday and the supply of pumpkins, Montee also noted that if people can't make it to the event, pumpkins may be available for carving throughout the weekend.
"We'll also have the pumpkins available on Saturday, too, if there's some extra left over. So people are free to show up anytime over the weekend," he said.
Because of the popularity of the event, people are asked to RSVP via direct message at Facebook.com/mokaska so the staff will know how many pumpkins to prepare. The cost is $10 per pumpkin.
Montee said he hopes people have a good time and the tradition can continue.
"Maybe get some friends together, carve some pumpkins and everybody kind of take some pictures and share it on social media. We just kind of (being the host of) events like this," he said.
