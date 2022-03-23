You don’t have to love World Wrestling Entertainment or All Elite Wrestling to enjoy a night of Micro Wrestling.
Micro Wrestling Federation owner Jack Darrell said wrestling fans aren’t the usual crowd they draw.
“Before every show, I ask, ‘How many people have ever seen a micro wrestling show before?’ Almost everybody (hasn’t). And then I’ll ask ‘How many people are religious WWE fans or wrestling fans?’ and almost nobody is,” he said.
While St. Joseph has a rich history of wrestling, including being home to micro legends like the late Lord Littlebrook, people will get a chance to see some of that grappling pride when the Micro Wrestling Federation makes its debut at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 25, at the St. Joseph REC Center, 2701 Southwest Parkway.
Promising WWE levels thrills and athleticism, Micro Wrestling’s card for the night will feature several singles matches and culminate with the “Micro Rumble Main Event.”
“We’re going to give two hours of nonstop action, off-the-top-rope, body-slamming (fun). There’s going to be nine little people there. It’s a two-hour show,” Darrell said.
Based out of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where the federation trains the wrestlers and holds events at its Microtorium, MWF is a constantly touring machine of wrestling mayhem, with two different groups performing around the U.S.
“We have what’s called a Micro Wrestling Academy. It’s the only school in the entire world that is a wrestling school for little people, trained by little people,” Darrell said.
Taking the wrestlers out on the road, the athletes perform a packed schedule. While Darrell said he knows of St. Joseph’s wrestling history, he said the event had more to do with the location than paying homage to the wrestling greats.
“I had a Friday open and we were going right through (the) area. I don’t care about anything else except my routing,” Darrell said.
That coincidence has worked in MWF’s favor as ticket sales have been promising enough that Darrell said they hope to come back through in the future.
“For me being a booker, I want the easy bookings. I want the real bookings. I don’t want to search for a venue ... You want all the shows to work. Once you land that deal, it’s in perpetuity,” he said.
Tickets are $23 to $45. They are available for purchase at www.microwrestling.com. All ages are welcome.
