2020: A year that everyone will want to celebrate the end of.
With COVID-19 numbers still surging in St. Joseph, local bars and venues will see smaller numbers, but some are still welcoming people to celebrate the end of the year on Thursday, Dec. 31. COVID restrictions like masks being required will be enforced.
For the family (ALL AGES)
B&J Skate Center’s ‘New Year’s Eve Skate’
When: 1:30 to 4 p.m.; 6 to 10 p.m. Where: B&J Skate Center, 6421 N. Belt Highway How much: $12 to $30
For more than 20 years, B&J Skate Center has been holding its annual “New Year’s Eve Skate.” While this year won’t be its usual all-night celebration, it still will include all the amenities that made it an annual staple.
For early skaters going to the 1:30 p.m. celebration, $12 will get admission, skate rental, an early countdown and a party hat. The late skate, from 6 to 10 p.m. will include all of that and a hot dog and drink, a glow stick and blackout skate.
“We do think it’s a good opportunity for kids to have a fun evening and feel safe and enjoy their friends and family,” Amy Sharp, manager of the skating rink, said in a previous interview. “It’s great to see the smiles on their faces, especially during the balloon drop.”
‘New Year’s Eve Vegas Bowling Bash’
When: 10 p.m. Where: BELT Entertainment 210 N. Belt Highway how much: $100 to $199 per lane
The tradition of the Vegas-like “Bowling Bash” will continue at BELT Entertainment.
At the event, guests can participate in cosmic pin bowling, as well as the prize wheel and casino games. They will receive party favors and a champagne or sparkling grape juice toast at midnight and breakfast at 12:30 a.m.
Reservations are $100 in advance and $119 on the day of the event. A $50 deposit is required for advance bookings.
For the adults (21 and over)
DJ Diehard presents ‘New Year’s Eve’
When: 9 p.m. Where: Cafe Acoustic, 1918 Frederick Ave. How much: $10
In a normal year, Cafe Acoustic would be celebrating New Year’s Eve with a band like Dolemite or Blue Oyster Culture Club. Instead, it will swerve its activities with a ball drop and music by DJ Diehard a.k.a. Jonathan McClain. The night will include a photo booth, party favors, a Best Dressed Couples Contest and a champagne toast.
Unplugged’s ‘New Year’s Eve Bash’
When: 9 p.m. Where: Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave. How much: Free
If you’re looking to ring in the new year with some old-fashioned rock and blues music, Jerry Forney and the Family Blues Band will provide it all night at Unplugged. The night will conclude with a champagne toast at midnight.
‘NYE 21st Birthday Party of The Year’
When: 7 p.m. Where: Club Geek, 815 Francis St. How much: No cover
With the 21st century turning the legal drinking age, the video game-themed bar wants to throw a frat-like rager in its honor. Sponsored by “Alpha Beta Cluba Geeka,” this “Animal House”-like celebration will include costumed contests for “Best Popped Collar” and “Best Toga.” It will close out the night with a complimentary Jager bomb at midnight.
‘Through The Wormhole 2021’
When: 8 p.m. Where: Hickory Tavern How much: No cover
Some people view leaving 2020 in a similar way that they would when walking away from a burning car. Others, like the local cover band Witchcraft Lemonade, look at it like stepping through a wormhole in time.
The band will perform its mix of classic and alternative rock at the Hickory Tavern as it steps through that vortex in time.
Revolution Lanes presents
‘New Year’s Eve Celebration’
When: 8 p.m. Where: Revolution Lanes, 6938 King Hill Ave. How much: $30 to $40
Open to everyone 18 and older, Revolution Lanes will host its adult celebration with games, bowling and a champagne/sparkling cider toast at midnight. Reservations are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.