A St. Joseph-born poet and multimedia artist is forming connections through loss.
After the subsequent deaths of her father and best friend, Michèle Saint-Michel is hoping to help people grieve through poetry, pictures and origami.
“A lot of my work is about healing after a difficult experience ... So I hope they see that even if you’re not healed, you can still make beautiful work. You can use that on your path,” she said.
A world traveler and multi-hyphenate artist, Saint-Michel returns to St. Joseph for a book signing starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, at River Bluff Brewing, 1224 Frederick Ave.
Since 2020, Saint-Michel has released several books, each with different approaches to the subject of grief and healing. “Grief is an Origami Swan” mixes the art of origami with poetry, silhouettes of trees along the Missouri River and Japanese design aesthetics. “Saint Agatha Mother Redeemer” is an art book that takes the reader on a journey through PTSD and trauma to a place of healing. For those that want an enhanced experience, there’s also a coloring book.
“It’s just to help people get into it when they maybe are intimidated by an experimental poetry,” she said.
Saint-Michel also has a set of journals people can purchase if they want to document their journeys through life.
“It’s really more just an accessibility issue. Some people aren’t super keen readers but they’re still interested in my work. And I wanted something accessible and affordable,” she said.
Born in Kansas City and raised in St. Joseph, Saint-Michel said she took inspiration early in her life from her English literature classes. Though she’s traveled the world and admits she doesn’t stay in one place for long, she said this area is a part of her.
“I think about the English reading and literature (classes), the different teachers I had and things like that all the time. If you look through any of these books, you can’t get away from this place,” she said.
Also a filmmaker, Saint-Michel said she wants her books to feel like cinematic experiences, layering text on top of photos and leading the reader on a journey through some dark territory, both literally and figuratively.
With “Grief is an Origami Swan,” there’s also an interactive element to it, as it includes paper and instructions on how to make origami. Saint-Michel said the process of creating shapes and animals out of simple material felt almost meditative. When she started doing it with others, it became a communal experience.
“I love teaching. I used to teach kids movement and dance. So I love teaching this ... But this is not my forte. I’m better at bigger things, you know. So I’m telling you, if I can hold it, you can fold it,” she said.
Putting these books together, Saint-Michel said she’s still discovering the lessons she’s learned about healing and sharing that pain with others. What’s important to her is that her work doesn’t feel exploitative of grief and suffering. Rather, she wants it to start a discussion where others can open up about topics they might have been afraid to discuss.
“It’s a conversation. It’s a way that people can say, ‘Hey, let’s share. Let’s have the same vocabulary, and talk about this stuff.’ It’s like an entry into conversation with somebody and that’s what people need when they’re grieving, even if it’s been a really long time,” she said.
The book signing is free and open to the public.
