All it took for St. Joseph resident Elisabeth Wykert to hit it big on TikTok was a golden leotard and a trip to a Target location in California.
"It was a trend video and you go up the stairs like (Michael Jackson) Moonwalking-ish and that one got like 400,000," she said. "I've never had a video ever, ever get that many views. And I was like, 'Oh, people like me.'"
A Union Star, Missouri, native doing acting and stand-up gigs in California, Wykert thought she might be onto something. Two years later, after moving to St. Joseph, she's accrued about 500,000 followers on the popular social media app and is performing a sold-out show this Saturday, Feb. 26, at Hazel's Coffee.
"I feel like my calling is to bring joy out to the world," she said. "For a long time, I've been bringing joy to the people in my inner circle and they've all been laughing and that's great ... I need to spread it on a bigger platform and the internet's a great way to do that."
Coming off of a big gig at a TikTok convention in Las Vegas, Wykert will perform a headlining stand-up show at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Hazel's Downtown, 310 N. Third St.
Inspired by rubber-faced comedians like Jim Carrey, Chris Farley and Lucille Ball, Wykert started posting videos on platforms like YouTube more than a decade ago. After some attempts on other apps like Instagram and Vine, she found her fanbase on the short-form video site TikTok.
Much like her comedy heroes, Wykert's TikToks and standup fit in that lane of being a heightened extension version of herself, brimming with personality, big voices and impressive physicality. Her TikToks often feature her dancing in her signature leotard outside of places like the local Walmart (where she was kicked for recording video in the store), City Hall and Downtown St. Joseph or swinging around traffic signs on the corner of the street.
"Because I taught an online fitness class and I had 'Fun Outfit Saturday,' I was already in, like, a weird leotard ... I would just learn a TikTok dance that I'd go do it out in the street," she said.
The videos are a family affair, with all of them shot by her husband, Daniel Sanders. While the videos are short, ranging from 15 seconds to one minute, the prep, editing and uploading can take several hours, since they shoot in batches to dole out over several days or a week.
In the past two years, Wykert's TikToks have garnered millions of views, like her dancing on a West Haverill Drive corner to Adele's "Water Under The Bridge" and in front of Boudreaux's to Finatticz's "Pop That." Her look and notoriety have become enough of a signature that she's been recognized around town.
"A couple people actually know my name ... It's not just 'Hey, TikTok girl.' It's just nice when someone is like, 'I took the moment to remember and register your name.' I'm just like, 'Thank you so much,'" she said.
If the moment allows and the person is game, Wykert said she's open to throwing those people in a video with her, as she did with a group of teenage girls doing a "Drop challenge" outside of the St. Joseph Target.
"It was really sweet because I figured I'm not really in with the younger generation. Like, Gen Z probably doesn't like me as much as Millennials do -- that's just what I assume ... Then the other girl was like, 'Yeah, my mom watches you. I've seen you. You're funny.' And I'm like, 'See, I'm a family affair,'" Wykert said laughing.
Wykert's popularity goes far beyond St. Joseph. She said that she's gained a following in countries like Australia and The Netherlands. It's big enough that she's able to make a living selling merchandise and doing ads on TikTok.
For her standup, Wykert likes to mix a combination of songs, characters and observations, all of which operate in a Jim Gaffigan-adjacent, PG-13 space.
"If people know me because I'm family-friendly, for the most part, they might be a little shocked. I say PG-13 because, in PG-13 .... you can be provocative," she said.
Whether it's the positivity of her comments from fans on social media or the energy displayed at one of her shows, Wykert wants to know people are feeling the good energy and having a blast.
"I just love making people laugh. As long as it's like a mutual thing, because I do feed off of that ...They give me back that energy and then I push it right back out to them. And it's just like this mutual push and pull," she said.
While her videos may have gotten her kicked out of a few stores, she said she's always down to entertain people, no matter where she is.
"As long as people are giving it to me wherever they give that energy, I mean, yeah, I'll put a show on in Price Chopper's banana section -- 'What's the deal with this?' Turn it into a Jerry Seinfeld bit," she said.
While Wykert's show at Hazel's is sold out, she hopes to be able to do more in the area in the future.
"I don't mind it. As long as people keep coming and they enjoy it," she said.
In the meantime, keep on the lookout for a woman dancing in a gold leotard. She might invite you to be a part of her next video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.