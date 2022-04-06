For more than two decades, music journalist and concert booker Danny “Dr. 47” Phillips has celebrated local bands.
On Saturday, April 9, the tables will turn as bands celebrate Phillips’s 47th birthday with a bash at Magoon’s.
“I turn 47 this year and 47’s my favorite number. I book shows as Dr. 47, so I figured 47 would be a good time to have a one big ... party,” he said.
Hosting eight bands from St. Joseph and Kansas, the bash will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the restaurant and venue at 632 S. Eighth St.
When booking the show, Phillips said he wanted to have a blend of newer local acts like Double Downer and Arson Class and seasoned bands from the area and region like The Ramey Memo and The Stroppers.
“They’re all bands that I’ve worked with, either booking them or writing about them, like Steve Tulipana that owns the (Kansas City concert venue) the RecordBar, his band (Slight)’s going to play. I’ve known Steve for about 20 years,” he said.
Also included in the lineup: Mr. and the Mrs., Headlight Rivals and Mary Beth Rosenauer. Phillips said he’s touched that so many bands and friends were willing to be a part of the fun.
“I’ve been (writing) for about 25 years. I’ve been writing about St. Joe for a solid 20 of those. So it means a lot that these bands are all like saying, ‘Hey, we have to play this because for what you’ve done, we want to do for you,’” he said.
An entertainment journalist for BLURT Magazine whose work has also been printed in several national publications, Phillips has written about bands like Jason Isbell, Foo Fighters and Toadies. On a local level, he’s interviewed and featured a countless number of St. Joseph artists. He also books concerts for the skateboard shop and bar, Sk8bar.
“Sk8bar’s the bar I always wanted and could never get in St. Joe. I never could convince anyone that a punk rock bar could work in St. Joe but apparently, it can and does,” he said.
For his birthday show, Phillips said he wanted to bring it to a classic staple of the area. Having scheduled shows in the past at Magoon’s, he said it’s a perfect fit for an all-day show.
“Magoon’s is the only place big enough in St. Joe that I could think to have it and where I would want to have it,” he said.
While Phillips’ life remains busy, he said he wants the concert to be a laid-back, entertaining time for everyone involved.
“I don’t have a list of rules as long as my arm. It’s just know your material. Don’t suck. Don’t be (mean) to the owners or the bartenders. Be respectful. That’s it,” he said.
The afternoon portion of the show is open to all ages. After 8 p.m., it is open to everyone 21 and older. Admission is $10.
