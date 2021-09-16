The second combination of the Coleman Hawkins Blues and Jazz Festivals looks to lighten up Downtown St. Joseph.
Combining both local and regional talent, the two-day festival returns after a one-year hiatus to highlight some of the best performers in their respective genres.
“The goal is to be able to just share music in the community and obviously celebrate the legacy of Coleman Hawkins,” said Andrew Tyler, a spokesperson for the Coleman Hawkins Jazz Society.
Being held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and 1:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, Hawkfest will be performed at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.
The event will kick off with the Kansas City organ jazz group OJT with singer Bukeka Style at 6 p.m. The Delta Sons, a Nashville-based blues and southern rock band, will close out the first night at 8 p.m.
As is tradition, the second day will mix local newcomers with highly regarded seasoned veterans.
“I think our lineup allows us to showcase student musicians who may one day become professional, as well as a sampling of some of the professional musicians that are here in the St. Joseph community and throughout the region,” Tyler said.
The second day will continue with the St. Joseph Arts Academy at 1 p.m., the Coleman Hawkins High School All Stars at 2:45 p.m., KC Boogie and Willie Buck at 3:45 p.m., Kathleen Holeman and St. Joe Big Band at 5:45 p.m. and Kansas City’s acclaimed alto saxophone player David Valdez closing out the event at 7:30 p.m.
While Hawkfest had to be canceled in 2020 because of the ongoing pandemic, Tyler said the group is looking forward to getting people to check out some new acts and fan favorites Downtown.
“It worked out really well (in 2019). There were fans for both (blues and jazz) that came out, and we got some pretty positive feedback. So we’re hoping for the same this year,” he said.
The event is free and open to the public.
