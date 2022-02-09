Just in time for the Harlem Globetrotters' annual show at the Civic Arena, the venue will be debuting a new floor on which they can play.
Touting new floors and upgrades to the venue, Civic Arena employees are excited to welcome the international touring basketball program Thursday.
"I think it's great. It obviously showcases the Civic Arena a little bit with some of the things we're going to do. There will be a lot bigger changes within the next 12 months," said Chuck Kempf, director of St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities.
The Globetrotters’ latest tour, titled “Spread Game 2022," will take the court starting at 7 p.m. tonight at the Civic Arena, 100 N. Fourth St.
"They not only provide a high level of basketball but they also provide some comedy and just good family entertainment," Kempf said.
On the “Spread Game” tour, the team is looking to return to interacting and inspiring fans in a variety of ways. The tour will include opportunities like the Celebrity Court Pass, where fans can watch players warm up; one-on-one meet and greets; the #SQUADZONE, where fans are put close to the court to become the Globetrotters’ hype team; and Magic Pass, where fans can shoot hoops with the team.
Kempf said he's always glad when the Globetrotters come back to the area because of how generous they are with their time and talent.
"They're an institution. They're a tradition. I was going to watch him when I was young and I think there's people that have repeatedly gone to their games every year," he said.
This year's tour promises to have the team's signature glee and comedy as it honors the memory of one of its legends, Fred “Curly” Neal. Having played 22 seasons with the team, Curly died in March 2020, a few days after the team had completed a U.S. Tour.
As for the game itself, the Globetrotters promise all of the usual, as they say, “ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks” fans have come to expect. It also will include collaborations with Broadway professionals to introduce new characters to the game.
Kempf said the Globetrotters' stop in St. Joseph will break in the new floor. The improvement addresses a problem previous basketball teams had with the old court.
"Hillyard, not only did they paint it, refinish it, they also repaired some damage that was both on the top of the floor and then underneath it where the support mechanisms are at," Kempf said. "I know at the last college tournament there were some complaints about some dead spots."
In addition to the court, other renovations in the pipeline include new basketball goals, seating and score tables. Kempf said the first step is making sure the professionals find the court satisfactory.
"We're hoping that all of (the problems) will have been addressed and the Globetrotters will be happy with the performance of the floor, and we'll get a little feedback from them," he said.
Globetrotters tickets are $20 to $80. They are available by calling the Civic Arena at 816-271-4717, through TicketMaster at 1-800-745-3000 or by going to Ticketmaster.com.
