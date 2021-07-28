Times may change, but the basketball showcase that is the Harlem Globetrotters continues.
Making its semi-annual appearance at the Civic Arena, the Globetrotters’ latest tour, titled “Spread Game,” enhances everything people love about their show.
“It’s great to watch it evolve. They’ve got some new ways to interact with fans, and it just brings the crowds more into the entire game,” Kathy Brock, manager at the Civic Arena, said.
The team will perform starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Civic Arena, 100 N. Fourth St.
On the “Spread Game” tour, the team is looking to return to interacting and inspiring fans in a variety of ways. The tour will include opportunities like The Celebrity Court Pass, where fans can watch players warm up; one-on-one meet and greets; the #SQUADZONE, where fans are put close to the court to become the Globetrotters’ hype team; and Magic Pass, where fans can shoot hoops with the team.
Having worked with the Globetrotters for years, Brock said she’s amazed by their generosity with their time and ability to bring people into the fun.
“They really enjoy our audience. They have a great time here. They enjoy being with the patrons and the whole experience,” she said.
As for the game itself, the Globetrotters promise all of the usual, as they say, “Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks” fans have come to expect. It will also include collaborations with Broadway professionals to introduce new characters to the game.
Even if you’ve seen the Globetrotters before, they promise it’s a different show every time, with some new players and moves to show off.
One of the bigger changes for the Globetrotters during this tour is its efforts to become a recognized NBA team. In June, the team posted an open letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to acknowledge them.
“Based on what we’ve already proven, we can field a team of talent on par with the pros of today, and we want the chance to do that,” the team said in a statement.
While that mission to be recognized continues, so will the team’s wild, family-friendly antics and insane basketball moves. Brock said after a long pause for events at the Civic Arena, she’s excited the Globetrotters are an event that’s welcoming back to the space.
“We are just now on the cusp of opening back up with our events. So this is great having the Globetrotters back in St. Joe,” she said.
Tickets are $27 to $87. They are available by calling the Civic Arena at 816-271-4717, TicketMaster at 1-800-745-3000 or going to Ticketmaster.com
