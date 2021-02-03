Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, new businesses — there’s a lot of love in the air for the monthly First Saturdays events in Downtown St. Joseph.
Set for Feb. 6 in Downtown St. Joseph, First Saturdays will kick off one of its biggest weekends since it was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the changes coming to First Saturdays is the creation of a new centralized site, downtownstjoemo.org, which will highlight businesses and events, with the dissolution of Downtown First, which organized First Saturdays.
“It’s kind of a continuation of Downtown First ... It’s a tried and true method of helping Downtown redevelopment in other towns around the United States,” Trevor Tutt, community development specialist at Mo-Kan Regional Council, said.
With the transition away from Downtown First in progress, Tutt said the committee wanted to make sure that First Saturdays continued operating as it has been since 2013.
“We wanted to make sure First Saturdays continued on. So we worked with the people from Downtown First to get that going to make sure that it stays stable Downtown,” Tutt said.
With those processes in motion, this First Saturdays will be an eventful one. Here’s some of what’s going on:
The Unique Unicorn’s “All You Need is Love ... And Plants!” (9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 618 Francis St.)
— People are invited to wear their best Valentine’s hat and mask combo to take a selfie in the store and check in. Once the store has all the pictures, it will take a vote on best hat and mask, with the winner getting a prize.
Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn & Ice Cream’s “National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day”
(8 a.m. to noon, 714 Felix St.)
— It’s not often that you get to have ice cream at the start of the day. This Saturday, Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn and Ice Cream will allow it. For its second annual event, the store will be opening early with $1 off of its signature breakfast creation, coffee rolled ice cream with waffles and bacon drizzled with maple syrup.
Club Geek’s “Geek-versary Part 5” (5 p.m. to 1 a.m., 815 Francis St.)
— During the past five years, this bar and video game-themed venue has evolved and expanded. It will celebrate its fifth anniversary with drink and curbside specials. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
St. Joseph Public Library’s “History Speaks” (2 p.m., virtual via YouTube)
— Author and historian Greg Olson will discuss Jeffrey Deroine, his life and his legacy. Deroine, after obtaining his freedom from slavery by Joseph Robidoux, went on to be a prolific translator and founder of St. Joseph.
“He earned his freedom and was a negotiator for the Native American tribes here. So it’s a fascinating subject, and that’ll be available virtually,” Tutt said.
It will be streamed live on the St. Joseph Public Library’s social media feeds at www.facebook.com/stjoepubliclibrary. With the ongoing pandemic, Tutt said all businesses are making sure to keep their customers safe, requiring masks and social distancing, while making it a fun, unique experience.
“It’s been challenging. We really want to make sure we’re trying to help the Downtown businesses as much as possible. A lot of them have adapted really well,” he said.
As First Saturdays enters into a new era, they say there’s a promising future on the horizon.
“St. Joe’s going pretty strong trying to keep these types of events going as safe as possible. Hopefully it will get us through to summer so that we can start opening up a little bit more,” Tutt said.