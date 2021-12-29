Those who are 21 and younger shouldn’t be left out of New Year’s Eve activities. In St. Joseph, they won’t be, as there will be a variety of events to attend.
Here are some happenings for the younger crowd.
B&J Skate Center’s New Year’s Eve Party
- When: 1 and 7 p.m. - Where: B&J Skate
Center, 6421
N. Belt Highway - How much: $12 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Night session is $40.
For more than 20 years, B&J Skate Center has been holding its annual “New Year’s Eve All Night Skate.”
Kids can get hats and horns, food, experience a balloon drop at midnight and participate in games for prizes.
“We do think it’s a good opportunity for kids to have a fun evening and feel safe and enjoy their friends and family,” Amy Sharp, manager of the skating rink, said in a previous interview. “It’s great to see the smiles on their faces, especially during the balloon drop.”
The kid-centered event is aimed at letting children have an authentic New Year’s Eve experience without adults having to worry.
“One of the reasons my parents built the rink ... They thought this would be a good opportunity for the community,” Sharp said.
Admission is $12 for an early afternoon skate, which runs from 1:30 to 4 p.m That includes an early countdown, hats, glow sticks and a blackout skate. The night session is $40 and includes a hot dog and 16-ounce drink, countdown, hats, glow sticks and a blackout skate.
BELT Entertainment New Year’s Eve Vegas Bash
- When: 10 p.m. - Where: BELT
Entertainment, 210
N. Belt Highway - How much: $99 to $119 per lane
The annual tradition of the Belt Sports Complex’s “New Year’s Vegas Bash” will continue. Guests can participate in cosmic pin bowling, as well as the prize wheel and casino games. There will be champagne or sparkling grape juice at midnight. The event will run until 1:30 a.m. There will be hats and horns and a breakfast buffet. It is $99 per lane if booked in advance or $119 if booked on Dec. 31. In addition, the facility will have some early New Year’s Eve specials, such as pre-bash cosmic bowling from 4 to 9 p.m. for $9.95 per person, per hour or $59.95 for a lane up to six people for two hours. There also will be a $14.95 arcade special that includes a $20 arcade card and one game of laser tag.
Rolling Hills Library Savannah branch presents New Year’s PLINKO
- When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Where: Rolling Hills Library Savannah Branch, 514 W. Main St., Savannah, Missouri - How much: Free
If you enjoy watching people play “Plinko” on “The Price Is Right,” you can join in the fun. Throughout the day, the Rolling Hills Savannah branch welcomes people to give it their best shot. Everyone can play and everyone will win.
