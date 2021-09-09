In 1994, Elton John and Billy Joel embarked on the record-setting “Face To Face” tour.
• • •
Raking in millions and selling out stadiums, it was a massive hit. Now a new tribute show hopes to bring the energy and magic to places that never got to see the original.
Titled “Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel,” the homage to the biggest touring tandem of all time brings together noted John tribute artist Craig A. Meyer and Broadway veteran Johnny Rodgers for a night of raucous fun.
“For Johnny and I to be able to bring this catalog of music — to bring these performances, to bring this energy and excitement to anyone — is always great,” Meyer said.
Presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, the show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.
Having previously packed the Missouri Theater for “Remember When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute,” Meyer knows all about the rabid fandom that’s out there for John’s music, as well as Joel’s.
“Both of them hold the place in the Great American Songbook. In past generations, it was Cole Porter, the Gershwin brothers, Irving Berlin, Rodgers & Hart, that kind of a thing. Elton John and Billy Joel are the writers of their generation, and their music will still be sung for years to come,” he said.
While Meyer previously worked with Gregory Scott on the tribute show, he’ll be welcoming Rodgers into the fold as Joel as he brings a different sense of charisma and musical skills to his portion of the show.
“When I hit the stage, it’s just fire and energy. And Billy Joel can be a little bit more laid back. And the two actors previous had been a little bit more laid back. Johnny doesn’t have that problem. Johnny is happily going to give me a run for my money on stage and I’m thrilled,” he said.
Both of the performers said they find it fun to slip into the sequined costumes and suits of two of their heroes, performing hits from “Rocket Man” to “Just The Way You Are” to “Bennie and the Jets.”
Meyer said the two go together so well because, despite the similarity of both artists using the piano as their prime instrument, they approach music from different perspectives.
“Elton’s music is a bit more musically intricate and Billy’s is a little bit more straightforward. When you put them together, and you have that catalog of music side by side, it’s really spectacular because it shows off both of their styles,” he said.
Opening the Performing Arts Association’s 2021-22 season, its first since 2019, Meyer said it’s an honor to be the first touring performers to play the Missouri Theater since it was shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so excited that we get to come in and sort of reignite and relight the torch for live entertainment and music in these communities. It is a great honor,” he said.
Tickets range from $15 to $50 and can be purchased at the Performing Arts office at 713 Edmond St. by calling 816-279-1225 or online at www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org.
