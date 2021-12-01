First Saturdays are important for Downtown businesses, especially during the holidays.
Encouraging people to support small shops during the most wonderful season, the daylong event will be extra jolly.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, local businesses will help people celebrate the holidays in both big and small ways, from visits and pictures with Santa to sales.
Here are some of the happenings going on for the monthly event:
Hazel’s Coffee Bar’s Holiday Vendor Fair (10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 310 N. Third St.)
The Downtown coffee bar will feature 14 vendors that will help people complete their holiday shopping, as well as an on-site photographer and a holiday set for family photos. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Juniper Lane’s Holiday Block Party (1 to 5:30 p.m. 1113 Frederick Ave.)
The local home decor store will be throwing a block party for the holidays that will include gift baskets, specialty drinks, window displays, lights and more.
Manic Snail welcomes Wiry Orphan Co. (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 124 N. Eighth St.)
Taking over the local shirt company, Manic Snail’s Dana Massin will make the first line of shirts available to purchase at the store. Net profits of every item sold will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. Massin said she can’t wait to see people sporting St. Joe pride.
“I get really excited to see people excited to show St. Joe pride or when they say, ‘My son moved away, and I’m getting a St. Joe T-shirt.’ It’s always exciting to see people like literally using their money to buy something that says St. Joseph on it. Like, how cool is that?” she said.
Peace Love Mann Holiday Pop-up at Mokaska (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 705 Edmond St.)
Hosting Peace Love Mann’s first pop-up shop in almost two years, Mokaska will be featuring the local business, which specializes in gemstones, oils and novelties. There will be an assortment of prepackaged gift boxes for Christmas, bracelets including crystals, sage bundles and more.
Santa at Moonlight Leather (2 to 4 p.m. 112 S. Eighth St.)
Jolly old St. Nick will be making a stop at Moonlight Leather to talk to kids and see what they want for the holidays.
The Downtown Holiday Experience (10 a.m. to 8 p.m) The second week of holiday celebrations Downtown will include visits with Santa Claus from 3 to 6 p.m., located at the Coleman Hawkins park gazebo with social distancing for kids. Free carriage rides will be going from 5 to 8 p.m. People also can check out the Festive Walkable Holiday Window Displays all day long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.