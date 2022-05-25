From plants to art to produce, a local community is looking to engage with shoppers through a monthly market.
Dubbed the Community Market, the Center for JOY's event kicked off in May with a rousing success.
"We were planning just to have this during the summer but it went so well that we decided to go ahead and do it through November," said Diane Waddell, an organizer for the event.
The next Community Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 28, at the Center for JOY, 1202 E. Felix St.
Featuring 10 vendors, including artist Saundra Keiffer and photographer Tara Duckworth, the Community Market also includes flowers and plants for sale.
Waddell, who also serves as the moderator of the Sustainable Environment Advisory Committee and the Ecumenical Eco-Justice group, said it fulfills the mission of connecting people in the area and honoring their talents and the gifts the Earth has given people.
"This is a way that we can be a community and share community space and then also have someplace for artists and gardeners to just share what they have (in) kind of a neighborhood setting ... And just have some fun," she said.
While it was contemplated as being a weekly event to make up for the loss of the Southside Junction's Farmer's Market, its organizers found a monthly format works better.
"That has worked out really well. Even for most of the vendors, they don't have to have the stress that they have (selling) in other places that have to be there really early and every week," Waddell said.
With high hopes, Community Market organizers said they hope to see the market grow with every event and more people come out to appreciate each other and the joys of nature.
"You just get a good feeling about not only people in the neighborhood but in the city as well," Waddell said. "It's about appreciating art and appreciating nature, appreciating the environment for people that are bringing flowers and for bringing the plants that they have grown at home. It's just a really good connection with people and nature."
