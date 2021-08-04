The Ancient Order of Hibernians knows people in St. Joseph love to come out for Irish-themed events.
In that case, there are few bigger in the area than the Celtic Street Faire.
“I think we have a fairly large number of folks that are of Irish heritage in St. Joe. And when we say that this is a Celtic event, it really is Irish and Scottish, and Welsh as well,” David Peppard, an organizer for the event, said.
Being held from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square, the event will feature all of the reliable favorites: Live music, beer, whiskey and fundraising.
Not wanting to mess too much with the formula, Peppard said the Hibernians went with the activities they know people love.
“First and foremost, we want people to have fun, have a good, positive experience,” he said.
For live music, the day-long event will feature bagpiper Avens Ridgeway for the second year in a row. Following her will be Damian McCarthy, an artist who stunned Peppard when he saw him perform live.
“I’d actually first saw him perform at a place in St. Louis when he was with an Irish fiddle player. When you’re sitting in St. Louis and all of a sudden the guy says, ‘Hey, I’m from western Missouri’ and you’re living in St. Joe, it’s like, ‘Holy moly.’ So I made a point of introducing myself that day and I’ve kind of followed Damian for years since,” he said.
Closing out the night will be the ever-popular Kansas City band Flannigan’s Right Hook. Known for performing a mix of current hits, Irish traditional songs and originals, the band has been a staple of Celtic-themed events.
“I know they’ve been kind of out of circulation for a little while. So we’re excited to have them back. They are well thought of and I think usually draw a good crowd,” Peppard said.
There also will be whiskey tastings going on during the day, which Peppard said the event has planned accordingly to make sure it’s unique.
“There’s some really interesting choices we have. Folks who have kind of helped us in that regard from Weston and from some of the local wine retailers, we really pick out I think a kind of a list of things that are different and somewhat unique so people aren’t just going in and tasting the same stuff,” Peppard said.
A point of pride for the event is that it raises money for supporting Catholic education and The Second Harvest Food Bank.
“One of the (Hibernians’ causes) is towards helping with hunger because of the Irish famine in that part of Irish history ... The second part is youth activities and youth education in our Catholic schools. They have programs and activities to help keep our kids on the right track and we try to help as much as we can,” Peppard said.
The event is free and open to the public. Whiskey tastings are for everyone 21 and older and will cost extra.
