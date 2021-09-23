Bluegrass Battles Hunger always had a major fight against food insecurity. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s become more important than ever.
In its 12th year, the annual festival has raised a cumulative 9,000 pounds of food and $25,000 in donations for the Second Harvest Community Food Bank while also bringing some of the best bluegrass bands to the area.
“During the pandemic, it’s been a tough year for a lot of people. And we’ve seen record numbers, and we’re just really trying to figure out how to continue to sustain the current need,” said Chad Higdon, chief executive officer of the Second Harvest Community Food Bank of St. Joseph.
Being held Sept. 24 and 25 at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square, the festival will feature some of the best bluegrass bands from St. Joseph and the surrounding area. A livestream of the event also will be available.
The lineup on Friday includes Little Miss Dynamite (6 p.m.), Kristin Hamilton Band (7 p.m.) and Pretend Friend (8 p.m.) On Saturday, it will feature a Community Jam (1:30 p.m.), the St. Joseph Arts Academy (3 p.m.), Boxcar Brethren (4 p.m.), Old Fangled (5 p.m.), Unfit Wives (6 p.m.), Whiskey Mash Band (7 p.m.) and The Matchsellers (8 p.m.).
For Rebecca Thacker, board president for Bluegrass Battles Hunger, the event not only addresses hunger in the area but also provides a unique way to fight it and have a good time.
“I find it pretty awesome that we can put on a bluegrass event because there’s nothing else like that in St. Joe or in the immediate area. So it’s great to bring in these artists that may not play here otherwise and to have it be a free show for people,” she said.
The event couldn’t happen without the support of the community and local businesses, Thacker said. The fact that it’s going into its 12th year shows the giving nature of the area.
“It’s still very humbling when we see how much community support we have,” she said.
Thacker cites sponsors like St. Joe Harley-Davidson, which will have a merch truck at the event, and presenting sponsors like Victory Chevrolet and Coin in a Log Creative, which is professionally streaming the event, as reasons the event runs smoothly.
“Just to have that support is just really critical,” she said.
While putting on any event in St. Joseph has its complications, Thacker said the pandemic laid out new sets of conflicts to overcome. To get sponsors, organizers couldn’t go to some offices because staff members were working from home. They also had trouble ordering items used to help raise money.
“The supply chain is a little different, so things like ordering T-shirts and (products), that was also a little more challenging,” she said.
With the public’s help, they’ve been able to do it in the name of addressing hunger concerns.
“It’s kind of a threefold mission: It’s a community event, it supports Second Harvest and then it just brings something Downtown that’s something nice,” Thacker said.
The event is free and open to all ages. The livestream of the event will be able to be viewed at http://www.facebook.com/bluegrassbattleshunger.
