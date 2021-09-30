With fall weather settling in, it’s a good time for live music, brews and some cute dogs.
Hosting its first Barks N’ Brews, the Friends of the Animal Shelter hopes to raise money with a combination of the three.
“We have wanted to do a concert of sorts and to kind of involve the animals in some way. And so it just kind of grew out of that idea,” said Whitney Zoghby, president of the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Being held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, at the future home of St. Joseph Animal Shelter, 5909 Corporate Dr., the Friends of the Animal Shelter are hoping the event will become a tradition.
“This is our first Barks N’ Brews. We hope to make it an annual event, though,” Zoghby said.
The four-hour event will mix live music from Tricia Trusty from 4 to 5 p.m., Stephanie Gummelt from 5 to 6 p.m. and headliner Swift Kik from 6 to 8 p.m. The event also will feature food trucks and have beer and wine available for purchase.
Admission for the event is $10 per person, with the money going to the ongoing “Wags to Wishes” capital campaign to renovate and move to a new shelter.
“We’re going to be hosting right outside what’s going to be the shelter,” Zoghby said.
While the paperwork for the new shelter was signed in 2019, a combination of conflicts with the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs caused the Friends of the Animal Shelter to get creative with its continuing fundraisers.
“We’re continuing to fundraise just because costs have gone up. COVID construction costs have risen, and then obviously inflation through the years as well. So that’s why we’re continuing to have fundraisers like these. And of course, to continue to spread awareness about the new shelter and a need for donations,” Zoghby said.
For the event, people are welcome to bring their dogs as they chill and listen to music. The animal shelter also will have some adoptable dogs on hand to meet what could be their new families.
“It would be a little too loud and distracting to bring some cats out, but we’re bringing dogs out. So hopefully we get a couple of interested adopters out of it. And then just spreading the word about our organization and the importance of adoption,” Zoghby said.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online for $10 at www.petforu.com/barks-and-brews. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The event is open to all ages.
