While its 2020 iteration came in the middle of a pandemic, this one happens at a time when COVID-19 numbers are down, vaccinations are widely available and people are ready to get out.

“2020 was a rough year on a lot of people. I think a lot of people took it differently,” Derek Rush, sales manager for Wil Fischer Distributing of St. Joseph, the presenting sponsor of the event, said. “It’s an opportunity to have a good time, meet new people and sample some really great products that these people are bringing forward.”

“Ales West” will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. Tickets are $20 to $40.

Featuring more than 50 beers from about 20 brewers, ranging from big operations like Boulevard Brewing Company to home brewers like Six Dicks Brewing, the festival has transformed from a small dream into an area institution.

“There are communities in the region that are much smaller than St. Joseph, that have been doing festivals for years now. What it means here in St. Joseph is that there’s sustainability for this type of product,” Brian Myers, an organizer for “Ales West,” said.

The love of microbreweries has always existed in St. Joseph, from the days of the M. K. Goetz Brewing Company to the current success of brewers like River Bluff Brewing Company, which has grown big enough to warrant a second location in Kansas City, and Angry Swede, who, despite opening during a pandemic, has watched its customer base grow.

Mike Olinger, the owner of Angry Swede, said he takes pride in the festival not as a way of promoting his brewery, but the opportunity to bring the community together in the name of local brewing.

“I think it’s really cool that we have homebrewers, as well as craft brewers,” he said. “We have some really fantastic homebrewers in this town. And it’s just a great opportunity to be able to sample all of those different kinds of styles of beer at the same time.”

As the festival continues to expand and evolve, the people running it are expected to change too. Myers said this will likely be his last year organizing it, as he plans to pass it on to the St. Joseph local Guild of Craft Brewers, which has helped with th eevent since it started.

“I’m a firm believer (that) just because you start something, no matter how great it is or how much people enjoy it, eventually even someone who starts something needs to step away and let other people take over. That way you’ve always got a fresh set of eyes and new minds behind it,” he said.

For now, the brewers said they want to enjoy a less stressful time than 2020, watching people taste and respond to their products and come together in the name of beer.

General admission tickets are on sale for $20 in advance. VIP tickets are $40 and allow attendees to get in one hour earlier than general admission, plus access to the VIP lounge and 15 additional exclusive beers. Ticket links can be found at www.facebook.com/alesweststjoe. A portion of the proceeds of “Ales West” benefits St. Joseph’s Performing Arts Association to help fund local art.