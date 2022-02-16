While the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art has made its name with imaginative, sprawling art showcases, its monthly community events are gaining traction.
In 2021, the museum introduced its monthly After Hours series, an event full of activities and chances to mingle and have some drinks during a time when it normally would be closed.
“We are doing this so that people who maybe they’re typically at work during our regular opening hours or if they’ve got other activities on the weekends when we’re open, this is the time to come out,” said Jill Carlson, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art’s marketing manager.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the museum at 2818 Frederick Ave., the After Hours showcase is aiming for a pleasant, low-key affair with a focus on music and coziness.
The evening will feature kids’ games and activities, an opportunity to check out the museum’s exhibitions, take part in a musical activity for all ages and if someone’s coming from work, have some good comfort food.
“It’s not labor-intensive. You can just come out, hang out, grab some dinner. We’ll have some warm, yummy soup and some homemade grilled cheese sandwiches. It’s just a time where you can relax here at the museum,” Carlson said.
The idea for After Hours came to the Albrecht-Kemper staff as a way to engage with people who aren’t able to get to the museum or haven’t engaged with it before.
“We’re going to have an activity to sort of explore the ways that music and art kind of come together. That’s the goal with a lot of these ... To be able to show that art doesn’t just encompass one particular medium. It’s not just painting, it’s not just drawing, it’s not even just visual art. Sometimes art and culture and music and dance are all intertwined,” Carlson said.
As the events have continued, they’ve gained a following from both the museum’s devoted customers and newcomers. Carlson said it’s a delight to see the two come out and engage in a way that they might not have done before.
“The Albrecht-Kemper is a safe place for people of all ages to come out. We have room to spread out to either be by yourself or be with a group of people who you care about and explore those things together,” she said.
The event is free and open to the public. A cash bar with signature drinks will be available for those 21 and older.
