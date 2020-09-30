Civic Arena to host gun show this weekend

After nearly six months of quarantine, a consumer show will return to the Civic Arena.

The St. Joseph Gun & Knife Show will come back to the Civic Arena Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4.

The show plans for more than 250 tables of guns and ammunition on the main floor of the Civic Arena.

Members of the public are invited to bring guns to trade with the dealers for the gun they have always wanted. For individuals interested in selling or swapping a gun, law enforcement will be at the entrance of the arena inspecting weapons as consumers enter the building.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6 to 12.

Saint Joseph Symphony hosting creative

mask-design contest

As masks have become part of our daily routine, the Saint Joseph Symphony is making them the theme of fall fund-raising activities.

The centerpiece of the project is an art mask contest. Participants are invited to decorate a pre-made mask or to create their own. Artists are encouraged to be creative, making a mask as over-the-top, beautiful, engaging or tasteful as they want.

The categories for entry are youth (age 15 and younger), young adult (ages 16-19), adult (age 20+) and professional. In addition, a People’s Choice Award will be presented.

The deadline for Art Mask entry is Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Saint Joseph Symphony office, located at 120 S. Eighth St. The masks will be unveiled at the “Mask-R-Aid Garden Party” Saturday, Oct. 10.

The art masks also will be on display at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, 2818 Frederick Ave., from Oct. 13 to 22. A final event will be held Sunday, Oct. 25 in Hyde Park with a drive-through review from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with the winners announced at 2:45 p.m. With each public display, viewers have the opportunity to vote for their favorite mask.

More information and a printable art mask entry form are located at www.saintjosephsymphony.org. Registration is $15 or $27 with a T-shirt featuring the event “Mask-ott,” Linny, the masked violin. For other questions, contact the Saint Joseph Symphony at 816-233-7701 or info@saintjosephsymphony.org.

— From staff reports