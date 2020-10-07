Allied Arts Council to host dual Guided Sculpture Walk Breakfast Tour and Sculpture Walk Beer Basket Tour on Oct. 17

Those looking for a nice stroll through downtown on a guided tour, with some extra benefits, will get that chance on Oct. 17.

Hosting two events during the day, the Allied Arts Council will present two different styles of tours.

At 10 a.m., the Allied Arts Council will present a classic breakfast in a safe manner, outdoors and socially distanced. The tour starts at 118 S. Eighth St., where you'll pick up your breakfast before heading out on the tour.

Café Pony Espresso will provide the breakfast, which includes your choice of an egg and cheese croissant or an egg, cheese and bacon croissant. Each breakfast includes either a 16 oz. coffee or tea. Tickets are $20 for the tour and egg and cheese croissant (an additional $2 to add bacon), and children’s tickets are $15.

After the tour, you’re invited to visit the downtown shops and enjoy a leisurely lunch at one of the downtown restaurants before heading home.

For the safety of everyone, the number of people for each tour is limited. To participate sign up at https://alliedartscouncil.company.site.

At 2 p.m., it will welcome people for a separate guided tour of the St. Joseph Sculpture Walk that will include a celebratory post-tour basket of beer.

The walk is a fundraiser for the Allied Arts Council and made possible by a generous donation from Liberty Cap Brewing and Royal Packaging. The event features beers you won't find anywhere else. Liberty Cap beers include My Blue Wing, 1 String IPA and Manky Apple Cider. By All Means and Uberbrew from Billings, Montana, offers Bambreeze and Pink Slip respectively and Sinster from Laughing Sun in Bismarck, North Dakota, completes the basket.

Purchase tickets for the event online at http://alliedartscouncil.company.site or call the Allied Arts Council office at 816-233-0231. Attendees must be 21 to participate. ID will be checked at time of event.

Proceeds will benefit the Allied Arts Council, a 501(c)(3) corporation. In the event of rain, the tours will be rescheduled.