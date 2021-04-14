Festival calls for businesses, creatives and makers for S.T.E.A.M. event

The upcoming “St. Joseph 2021: from steam to S.T.E.A.M” festival is looking for brands and businesses to showcase their works as innovators located in Northwest Missouri. It will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20 and 21, at Civic Center Park.

The Allied Arts Council along with the City of St. Joseph invites individuals and organizations to apply to participate in showing off St. Joseph’s contributions past to present in science, technology, engineering, arts and math while celebrating our heritage and exploring St. Joseph’s move from a frontier town to a city of innovation. The festival has an anticipated attendance of 8,000 to 10,000 during the two days.

Festival organizers are looking for 50 businesses of all sizes to provide STEAM-focused, hands-on activities for the attendees. For an application or more information, visit www.stjoearts.org/2021festival/index.html. Any questions can be directed to Mike Ducey at 816-271-4391 or Natalie Redmond at 816 261-3610.

Applications must be received by Thursday, May 20, and notifications will be sent on or before Sunday, June 20.

Saint Joseph Symphony to host concert April 24

The Saint Joseph Symphony will host its first audition concert with Silas Huff on April 24 at the Missouri Theater. The concert is the first of three live concerts to audition prospective music directors/conductors. The event is socially distanced (on and off stage) with masks required.

The program of music will feature Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst,” Vaughan Williams’ “Concerto Grosso for String Orchestra” and Beethoven’s “String Quartet No. 16.” A pre-curtain talk will be held at 7:15 p.m., with the concert at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for in-person or for online viewing are available at www.saintjosephsymphony.org or by calling 816-233-7701.

Tickets to all three audition concerts are available on the symphony’s website for both in-person and online performances.