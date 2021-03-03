St. Joseph Performing Arts Association to host two shows in March

The St. Joseph Performing Arts Association will bring a mixture of virtual and live theater shows to the area in March.

At 8 p.m. Friday, March 12, it will be hosting a virtual performance of "Ireland with Michael.” The show will feature singer renowned Michael Londra performing from the National Opera House in Wexford, Ireland. This never-before-seen show taped in front of a live audience of 750 people features the Irish Concert Orchestra, two choirs, singers and musicians from all over Ireland.

Basic tickets are $25 per streaming device. A $35 ticket will include a souvenir DVD. A $50 ticket will include a souvenir DVD and a private Zoom meet-and-greet event.

The show is viewable through Sunday, March 14. Tickets can be purchased online at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45326.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, live performances return with Mesner Puppet Theater’s “The Cat Came Back” at the First Christian Church, 927 Faraon St. Based on the folk song made popular by Fred Penner, this one-hour performance tells the tale of Mister Johnson and a mysterious cat who keeps returning to his doorstep.

Due to social distancing, attendance will be limited to 30 children with one parent allowed per child group. Masks will be required for all attendees. Both adult and child tickets will be $6 each. Following the performance, each child will receive a packet to take home allowing them to make their own puppet.

Tickets for the performance may be purchased by phone at the Performing Arts Association, 816-279-1225, at the office, 719 Edmond St. or online at www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas files for bankruptcy, seeks buyer

AUSTIN, Texas | Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings, a Texas-based dine-in theater chain, said Wednesday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will enter a restructuring agreement due to financial woes during the pandemic.

The company plans to sell most of its assets to affiliates of Altamont Capital and Fortress Investment Group under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows Alamo Drafthouse to continue operating while its managers and advisers work on repaying creditors.

"The transaction will provide the company with much-needed incremental financing to stabilize the business during the pandemic, which has had an unprecedented and outsized impact upon the movie theater and dining industries," the company said in a statement. "More importantly, it will position Alamo Drafthouse to return to growth and continue executing on its long-term strategic vision."

In its bankruptcy petition, Alamo Drafthouse listed assets and liabilities of as much as $500 million each. Court papers show that private equity firm Altamont Capital Management owns 40% of the company.

Alamo Drafthouse, like many others in the entertainment industry, has been facing a rough year since the pandemic began forcing many businesses to temporarily and permanently close.

The cinema franchise is known for its superb picture and sound quality, food and beer menu. Tim League and his wife, Karrie, founded the chain in 1997 in Austin.

The Austin-based company has more than 40 theaters nationwide, including some in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Kansas City, Missouri. Most of the company's theaters closed last March but reopened in late summer 2020 with a detailed pandemic protocol plan.

Under the restructuring agreement, the Alamo Drafthouse Ritz in downtown Austin, along with theaters in New Braunfels and Kansas City, Missouri, will close permanently. All other theaters that are currently open will continue operating following local pandemic guidelines.