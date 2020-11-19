For decades, the East Hills Shopping Center’s Christmas celebrations have been a tradition by which residents could set their watch.

During a global pandemic, that annual holiday gala will continue, even if it will look a little different.

“It’s very important to children, the magic of Christmas is everything. With 2020 being insane, you can’t take everything away,” Tyson Huff-Garza, marketing director for the mall, said.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, the mall, located at 3702 Frederick Ave., will host the “Sixth Annual Tree Lighting” with special musical guests country rockers the Phil Vandel Band and the folk-pop band The Center State. Santa also will be on hand to light the tree.

For the mall, planning the event in a way that will keep people safe while also having a good time was tricky to navigate.

“Tradition is everything, especially in St. Joe. Like, we have tons of tradition here. This mall’s always been a spot for seeing Santa Claus, the lights, you know, that kind of thing,” Huff-Garza said.

Looking at examples from other malls, some of which have placed a plexiglass barrier between the child and Santa, Huff-Garza said they wanted to take a socially distanced approach. Instead, East Hills will have Santa sitting distanced and above the child in a hand-made sleigh and the kid sitting on Old Saint Nick’s big, comfortable chair.

“We bought this sleigh from an older man in Kansas. It’s a real horse-drawn sleigh that he sold. It’s like a family heirloom. So he’s kind of excited to see kids get enjoyment out of it,” Huff-Garza said.

Santa will be wearing a clear mask, so kids can see him talk as they tell him what they want for Christmas.

“You can still see him smile, I think that’s important,” Huff-Garza said.

To avoid having crowds in one space, the “Tree Lighting” celebration will have the musical guests performing simultaneously in different wings of the mall. The Phil Vandel Band will perform in the decorated Santa area near the carousel, while The Center State will play in front of Dillard’s. Both will perform from 5 to 7 p.m.

“We’ll kind of separate out the crowds. They’ll make announcements to say socially distance. So hopefully people can kind of find a spot with their family to stand around and watch,” Huff-Garza said.

While Santa will help light the tree, he won’t meet with children until Nov. 27, otherwise known as Black Friday at the mall.

“He will help out with the tree on Saturday. Then he’ll head home to the North Pole and he’ll be back the following Friday. So that’s different from years past,” Huff-Garza said.

Santa will be available throughout the holiday season during a variety of days and times.

“He’ll be on limited hours throughout the season,” Huff-Garza said.

During such a trying time for both the mall vendors and local residents, Huff-Garza sees the event as a bright spot in an otherwise dark, confusing year.

“Seeing a kid smile, even if it’s under a mask, you can see it in their eyes, I think it’s important that we have a lot of that. This year has been insane and I think Christmas will be a good ending to a crazy year,” he said.

The event is free and open to all ages.