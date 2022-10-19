Mall Pumpkin big display (copy)

A giant pumpkin celebrating Halloween sits inside the East Hills Shopping Center. It is a part of the mall’s ‘Boo Bash’ celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

While Halloween is often centered around ghouls and scares, the East Hills Shopping Center is using the holiday to bring some smiles.

Hosting its annual “Boo Bash,” the mall will have people participating in a series of ghost-themed activities for the spookiest season.

