While Halloween is often centered around ghouls and scares, the East Hills Shopping Center is using the holiday to bring some smiles.
Hosting its annual “Boo Bash,” the mall will have people participating in a series of ghost-themed activities for the spookiest season.
“We thought it’d be fun to do an actual theme, which we haven’t really done in recent years. So our theme is ‘Ghost.’ So we’re doing lots of fun stuff (that’s) ghost-related, of course. We try not to get super spooky because it is family-friendly, for the kids,” said Lindsey Davis, general manager at the mall.
Being held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave., the “Boo Bash” will feature all of the traditional elements of a Halloween celebration, as well as some new ones.
As is custom, the mall will have kids trick-or-treating near the shopping center’s center court area. They will be given an assist by the Glass Express Corvette Club. In addition, they can participate in a coloring station and $1 carousel rides. There will also be a “Best Dressed Ghost Contest” at 12:30 p.m.
To win the contest, Davis said people should be tapping into their creative side.
“We’re looking for creativity, just anything fun. Of course, the more you go for it, the better chances you have to win. The judging staff will be made up of East Hills staff members. So you just got to impress us and hopefully you’ll win,” she said.
There will also be a movie screening of a certain 1995 ghost movie for kids. Reservations are full for that activity.
Keeping the “Boo Bash” tradition alive, Davis said she hopes that families will be able to get out and have a fun, free time at the mall.
“It’s fun to offer something free to the community. That’s really what it’s all about is around Halloween time, offering something safe and fun for families to come experience,” she said.
