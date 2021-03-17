Instead of singing about climbing fences, dying on the vine or shuffling people’s feet, he’s busy raising three kids, building a house and creating new items out of old material.

When Bledsoe picks up his guitar and strums through those old songs, sounding like a mixture of Built To Spill and Bright Eyes, he said it feels like time hasn’t shifted at all.

“I feel like the same guy,” he said. “Like, I’ll play (the song) ‘Continue To Move’ and it feels the same, if not better, than it did just because it’s a testament to moving forward.”

On the eve of the 10th anniversary of the band’s first release, the EP “Send A Sign,” Bledsoe is set to return to his old stomping ground, Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., to perform with his friends SEXWOLPH and Tyler Harman at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The concert and the anniversary of that debut EP is purely coincidental, Bledsoe said, or maybe it’s serendipitous. For the past several months, Bledsoe’s been back in the headspace of Dsoedean, which also featured drummer Bobby Floyd and bassists like Marcus Words and Cody Hudson. It’s been an interesting experience, he said.

“I’m going back to kind of feel out a part of me, (where) writing the songs and being in the band at the time was a big deal because, I just, I wasn’t very happy,” he said.

Finding solace with fellow musicians at the old Cafe Acoustic location, which now is home to Unplugged, Bledsoe found his voice and people. The band performed to raucous crowds with others like Scruffy & The Janitors and Jesse Torrisi & The Please Please Me. They recorded several EPs and a full-length album, “Continue To Move.” During the second coming of the St. Joseph music, Bledsoe formed a record label, This Tall Records.

“It was never about ego. It was all about helping out others. It was about creating things. If someone said, ‘I want to make something,’ we wanted to help out,” Bledsoe said.

Performing in St. Joseph for the first time since 2017, Bledsoe returns to a completely different scene than when Dsoedean departed. Many of the bands it performed with don’t exist now or have moved to different cities. Fans have come and gone and even album formats have changed, shifting from CDs to digital.

Looking back on that time, Bledsoe said it doesn’t feel that far away from when it happened.

“(Things) just don’t change as much. It wasn’t like we were in this band when we were 18 and fighting against the man. We were all just young adults, regular kids, like middle-aged. I mean, 34 is like middle age, right? And I still feel middle-aged, dealing with the same issues,” Bledsoe said.

The concert to Bledsoe is more like a gathering of old friends to rock out again and remember what gave them that spark in the first place.

“This is going to be fun. It was always fun. I don’t know why it wouldn’t be fun. And then when I think about screwing up, I’m like, ‘We screwed up all the time anyway. What are we worried about?’” he said.

The stakes are lower for Bledsoe. He has no project to push or skin in the game on which others are depending. He wants to remember the days when he was angrier and crowds were rowdy, knowing that he’s in a better place and the people at the show are caring friends ready to cheer Harman, SEXWOLPH and him on.

“That’s what we’re doing, we’re trying to keep moving,” he said.

The show is open to everyone 21 and older. There is no cover charge. Masks are required.