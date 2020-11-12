On a November evening in Atchison, Kansas, moviegoers packed the Atchison Event Center parking lot for the city’s most-attended film screening since the pandemic.

For two nights, a pop-up drive-in brought the cinematic magic of “Toy Story” to Atchison for four showings. Travis Grossman, executive director of Theatre Atchison, which runs the Fox Theater, said it was good to feel that joyful energy again.

“It was good. It was very good. But honestly, that’s all we’re going to do,” he said.

While it was a success, it won’t be an experience to sustain the theater, or any cinema, in the long-term.

“If I had to test this weekend’s market as any viability in a drive-in, I’d say it’s completely a possibility ... But I think people just like the notion of having those things, but they’re not really interested in patronizing them on a regular basis,” he said.

Along with attendance that ebbs and flows, there also are concerns about the weather, which the staff at East Hills Shopping Center can attest to facing. After the pandemic shut down the Regal Hollywood Theater, the mall picked up the slack with pop-up, drive-in showings of movies like “Field of Dreams’ and “Beethoven,” which proved to be successful. But inclement October winds caused a Halloween screening of “Hocus Pocus” to be canceled.

Jay Kerner, who ran the Horseshoe Lake Drive-in from 2004 to 2008, said the weather was a constant hurdle to try and clear on a weekly basis.

“(You need) somebody with deep enough pockets to laugh off the losses, somebody that can afford to laugh when it rains on a Saturday night and you’ve got your last nickel in ‘Cars 4’ or whatever it is,” he said.

At the Atchison Event Center, Grossman was overjoyed at the response, but he admitted the costs of it long-term would not be sustainable. The massive pop-up screen, professional grade projection and sound, setting up bathrooms and working with the local electric company to turn off lighting in the parking lot adds up.

“It’s expensive. But you get what you pay for. It was several thousand dollars just to bring it into town for four shows,” Grossman said.

Hiring a traveling pop-up drive-in exhibitor, the Fox Theater, which runs as a nonprofit, was able to underwrite some of the costs.

“I couldn’t have paid for that with ticket costs alone,” Grossman said.

In addition, he had to get a special extension with Disney to show “Toy Story” four times, hire more workers and time things correctly for Daylight Savings Time to allow for the extra screenings.

“I could do a 5:30 showing and the screen was really visible ... and we were able to do a 7:45, which wasn’t too terribly late either,” Grossman said.

It all fell into place in an almost unreal fashion, at least compared to the Fox Theater’s business, which has been hampered with multiple delays to blockbusters like Pixar’s “Soul,” “No Time to Die” and Marvel’s “Black Widow.”

“The movie theater business is slow, desperately slow,” he said.

For this weekend, Grossman is hopeful. “Let Him Go,” the latest Kevin Costner and Diane Lane movie is doing relatively well. They’ll also have the Vince Vaughn horror-comedy “Freaky” and the Marvel classic “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

“I’m hoping we’ll get some traction with those and get a few people out that will appeal to my age group down to millennials,” he said.

While some theaters like the Screenland Armour in Kansas City, Missouri, are offering outdoor movies through the end of the month, Grossman said any ideas for drive-ins likely are to tabled until 2021.

“The drive-in movie business kind of shrivels up after Halloween. We hit the sweet spot with (the ‘Toy Story’ screenings). We really did,” he said.