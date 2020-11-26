St. Joseph has a rich history of celebrating the holidays Downtown. For the past decade, it’s held its annual holiday lighting ceremony with all the bells and whistles.

In a year where a pandemic has many people indoors, organizers wanted to give people a chance to get out.

“It’s going to be a little different, but totally conscious of COVID and make it safe and fun activity for people to enjoy,” Christy George, Downtown liaison for the St. Joseph Community Improvement District, said.

Being held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square, the lighting ceremony will feature carriage rides, a holiday pop-up market, a “Walking Window Tour” and fireworks.

For the event’s organizers, the fireworks are a point of pride, as a holiday celebration has never featured it before.

“We just wanted to make it something dynamic and special. And we thought ‘Fireworks to go with the lighting? How special would that be?’” George said.

The celebratory pyrotechnics also go along with the ceremony’s theme of holiday cheer with masks and social distancing encouraged to keep people safe.

“We’re looking forward to the statement that it’s going to make — you don’t have to be in a certain spot to witness the magic going on Downtown. You can really social distance and still see the lights and take part in it,” George said.

For those who are hesitant to share a space with other people, the event will also be streamed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/downtownstj. The event will have an emotional element to it, as the family of the late Felix Street Pub owners Jim and Stacie Root and musician Larry Buck will help turn on the lights in their honor.

“They were Downtown activists and heroes that we lost this year,” George said.

The celebration will kick off a month full of holiday-themed activities in Downtown St. Joseph. Along with the annual “Walking Window Tour” at various businesses, Santa will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 12 and and “The Winter Princess” (think: a certain movie princess who can’t “let it go”) on Dec. 19 at the gazebo at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.

From 5 to 8 p.m. every Saturday, carriage rides will be offered to people wanting a horse-driven tour of Downtown. When visitors arrive, they’ll be given a “fast pass” that will put them in line for the ride and allow them to visit local businesses while they wait. The rides will be cleaned after every go-round.

“There will be no one standing in line. So in that time, they can shop local so they’re not standing around,” George said.

The hopes are the holiday season can remain cheery and bright while also safe for everyone to enjoy without endangering others. George hopes this can set the tone and be used as a springboard to help shine light on local shops and restaurants.

“I think more than ever, we need to support our local businesses and this is a great opportunity and time to do that,” George said.