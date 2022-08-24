From docuseries to podcasts, there are few genres hotter than True Crime.
A fan of the genre, Jen Wildhagen, branch manager of the St. Joseph Public Library’s Downtown Branch, wanted to give it her own spin with monthly talks.
“By focusing on the true crime, we’re actually, I hope, focusing on the victims more, that’s what I tried to do with my program is really focus on the fact that these people’s lives were cut short,” she said.
Hosted monthly at 6 p.m. at the Library’s Downtown Branch, 927 Felix St., the next installment will be held tonight. It will focus on the Career Girl Murders.
“It’s a really rough one. It’s probably one of the darkest ones I’ve ever done. And it has several twists and turns and is responsible for changing a lot of things like the reading of the Miranda Rights, things like that,” she said.
The case centers around the 1963 murders of Emily Hoffert and Janice Wylie in Manhattan. In the case, George Whitmore Jr., was charged and wrongfully incarcerated for 1,216 days because of police coercion.
“The murders actually happened on the same day that there was the March on Washington, and Martin Luther King, Jr. So you had civil rights, and then women’s rights, being kind of in flux at that time. And this story highlights aspects of both of those and it comes into play in the crime,” Wildhagen said.
In previous talks, True Crime Time has highlighted cases like Faye and Ray Copeland of Mooresville, Missouri, Bertha Gifford and Vincent Gigante. In the coming months, she said it will also focus on some lighter subjects.
“In September ... We’re doing kind of an improv thing that Dennis Porter from Happy Faces Entertainment is going to come and do ‘Waves of Danger,’ a murder-mystery that we all get to be a part of or people can sit and just watch the fun,” she said.
It will continue in October as it gets into the Fitzhugh Green Exploration, a historical murder with a local twist.
“That was, again, very early 1900s, a human on an expedition and maybe killed somebody. We’ll have to see,” she said.
When asked why the popularity of True Crime has exploded, Wildhagen said she thinks it’s always been a topic of mass intrigue and speculation.
“I don’t necessarily think that it’s grown in popularity, it’s just become more apparent,” she said. “I think that a lot of that is because ... There’s a fascination with being able to get that close to the darkness of human nature, without actually being touched by it,” she said.
There’s also a feeling of resolve when murders are solved, as people comb through the pieces of what went wrong and how the murderers almost got away with their crimes. Most of all, it’s to humanize some of the darkest moments in history and remind people that families and communities were torn apart because of them.
“I know that a lot of outlets, they glorify the murders and all of that, but I definitely try to do the opposite with my program. I really want to focus more on how they were caught, the fact that they got what they deserved. And then (highlight) the victims,” she said.
True Crime Time is free and open to the public. The library warns that descriptions and images used in the series are not suitable for children or the squeamish.
