For the sixth annual Donut Dash, it’s go time.

While several local races were canceled in 2020, this doughnut-themed fundraiser, put on by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, will soldier on in a safe, socially distant manner.

“We’ve had to make some adjustments, but we still think it’ll be a great event for folks and that we can do it safely,” Natalie Redmond, vice president for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, the 5K run and walk will start at the Patee House Museum, 1202 Penn St., and travel through St. Joseph in a safe, socially distant manner. Those feeling more comfortable going solo can also participate in a virtual option.

Redmond said a considerable amount of thought and deliberation was put into continuing the dash. For one, it serves as a much-needed fundraiser for Mount Mora Cemetery, Patee House Museum and Robidoux Row Museum, all of which have been hit hard financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The museums that we support had a lot of storm damage this year ... And they really need our support. A lot of their fundraisers that they do, like ‘Voices of The Past’ has been canceled (or) postponed this year. So they really needed the money,” Redmond said.

In a normal year, the dash would include participants grabbing doughnuts waiting for them at the end of the line and people walking side by side. This year, they’ll get doughnuts and a drink after the race from Gold-N-Glaze and are asked to wear a mask before and after the event and keep a safe distance from each other during it. Organizers also expect participant numbers to be lower than years past.

“We felt like we could pull this event off safely and in smaller numbers to still support those museums. So it’s been a challenge, but we think we’re going to be able to make it happen,” Redmond said.

The main features of the race will be intact. People still will get the thrill of running or walking through some of St. Joseph’s historic areas during the peak of fall, when the leaves are still colorful and the weather isn’t too cold to enjoy it.

“We choose to do it in the fall because we think there’s nothing quite like running ... in October. And it’s probably the only 5k that goes through Mount Mora and it’s just kind of a little nostalgic, a little creepy, a little true St. Joe,” Redmond said.

Unlike past races, there will be no day-of registration. To avoid overcrowding and contact, participants must register online at runsignup.com/Race/MO/SaintJoseph/DonutDash2020. The cost is $35 for each participant. The price will include a race bib, finisher medal, doughnuts and drinks.

While the chamber had to cancel other events in 2020, like the Apple Blossom BBQ, it’s happy to continue on with the Donut Dash to bring the community and local museums together.

“This is truly a community event and a celebration because who doesn’t love doughnuts and who doesn’t love supporting the great museums here in St. Joseph? We hope that the residents that are able to come out have a safe and wonderful time,” Redmond said.

The run will take place rain or shine. Pets and strollers are welcome.