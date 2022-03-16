Some movies are best left locked away in a vault.
In the case of “Deep Water,” people were up in arms when Disney removed it from their 2022 theatrical schedule, only to throw it on Hulu this Friday.
There were cries that it was too erotic for Disney’s liking and they were scared to release it. Others speculated the breakup of stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas was the cause.
My speculation: This movie stinks and Disney wanted to save everyone the embarrassment and time having to view this.
Based on the 1957 Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, “Deep Water” wants to be a psychological chess match between a loveless married couple, Vic (Affleck) and Melinda Van Allen (de Armas).
From the start of the movie, we see that despite being married to Vic, Melinda has taken on a number of younger, more handsome suitors than her gruff, grumpy husband. As she does that, those men end up disappearing one by one.
While everyone, from Melinda to Vic’s best friends, assumes Vic is getting jealous and knocking them off, he assures them he’s not and allows her to continue her trysts in front of his face.
The first movie in 20 years for director Adrian Lyne, known for pioneering the mainstream steamy thriller with movies like “Indecent Proposal” and “9½ Weeks,” “Deep Water” feels like it should be an easy home run. He’s got material pretty close to his last movie, 2002’s “Unfaithful,” Affleck playing what feels like a role-reversed version of his “Gone Girl” character and de Armas chewing scenery. What could go wrong?
It feels like everything is off with “Deep Water” from scene one. While the viewer can accept that the Van Allens are two lovers who long for the days when they were in love, we’re never given a glimpse of what either saw in each other. All we see is Melinda fooling around and Vic looking slightly depressed about it.
That makes scenes like Vic giving Melinda a photo album of pictures he took of her, concluding with how much he loves her, feel tacked on and awkward. Despite Affleck and de Armas becoming a real-life couple, there’s never a point where you see any chemistry between them.
All of this, along with an easily-solvable mystery, makes this a glacially-paced bore.
If you want a good depressed Affleck movie, why not throw on “The Way Back”? If you want de Armas being charming and seductive, check out her scene in “No Time to Die.” If you’re yearning for an erotic thriller, rent any other movie by Lyne.
There’s no reason to waste drowning in sadness with this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.