At the start of 2020, concert booker Danny Phillips, also known as Dr. 47, was excited for the new year.

Having concerts booked out at the Rendezvous, 619 Felix St., for six months, he felt like concerts at the venue were hitting their stride.

“Really good bands were coming in town. All of the Saturdays were blocked out,” he said.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic set in, bands from Kansas City and Lawrence, Kansas, didn’t want to come to town and local acts have been leery of performing in a small space.

“It’s getting better, but it was a real test there for awhile,” Phillips said.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, Phillips will host the hard rock band The Last Remaining and Kansas City punk band Headspace at the Rendezvous.

The concert is the kind of booking that Phillips enjoys, mixing local acts with Kansas City bands for a bill that will have fans mingling with each other. For Headspace in particular, he said it’s been a long time coming for the band to get to St. Joe.

“I’ve always tried to book a show with (them), but it’s always something. It’s either weather, a van broke down or something. I’m hoping it happens. But there could be a tornado this weekend. You never know,” Phillips said, laughing.

The absence of concerts has been hard on Phillips, who is known to both book local bands and and praise them in print. While he’s been surrounding himself with new records, it doesn’t have the same energetic buzz as a live show.

“I’m not a musician. I never learned how to play an instrument. But I’ve been around musicians and it’s just been a natural fit (to book shows),” Phillips said.

When asked what the favorite concert he booked is, Phillips rattles off a number of shows he has the flyers of in his apartment.

For the show on Saturday, Phillips is excited to feel some kind of normalcy. He hopes that as the year goes and vaccines roll out, other people will be itching to get that feeling too.

“I don’t think it will ever get back to the way it was, but I hope it gets back to something where people go out and enjoy shows again,” he said.

The concert is free and open to anyone 21 and older.