A one-of-a-kind concert hopes to alleviate the mental health crisis, while giving people of all ages a good time.
Organized by Justin Amos, associate pastor for Wellspring Community Church and a mental health advocate, the concert “Beautiful Minds” will cover a variety of genres to bring in people of all types.
“It’s going to be a little bit of everything,” he said.
The concert will feature Jack Frazier, Kenny Atkins, Michael Dycus & The Marksmen and Zac Miller, performing everything from hip-hop to acoustic rock to pop and R&B cover songs. It will be held at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Wellspring Community Church, 2101 Jules St.
The goal, Amos said, is to bring in people of all ages and give them a great concert, while letting them know that it’s okay to not feel okay.
“One in four Americans actually have a mental illness. So that means we have about (15,000) to 20,000 people in our city that have a mental illness actually severe enough to be diagnosed,” he said.
Having undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder, Amos said he knows what it’s like to deal with mental illness that’s going unchecked.
“It took a toll on my life and had I not gotten the help and professional counseling and the community around me, I was not heading in some good places,” he said. “I needed an army to kind of wrap around me. I want to be that for other people.”
Money generated from the event will be used to benefit Amos’s pursuit of a master’s degree in mental health counseling. The ultimate goal is for him to open a free counseling center in the area to help those in need.
Having a rare, all-ages rock show in the area, Amos said he wants to reach people from different backgrounds, especially young people who need to be exposed to counseling early.
“I actually lead a mental health support group that meets once a month through my church ... We’re getting like high schoolers showing up (regularly), consistently, and I’m just really proud of them for acknowledging that, ‘I kind of got an issue. I kind of got something that gives me a little bit of trouble in my life and I want some help. I want some support.’ Like, to recognize that at such a young age, I tell them, ‘You guys are setting yourself up for success,’” he said.
Turning to his friends and fellow musicians to lend their time, Amos said he’s touched they believe in his mission and want to see it succeed.
“There was no hesitation with them. I’ve got some pretty cool friends,” he said.
With high hopes, Amos said it translates into a fun night for everyone.
“The team that I’ve assembled of musicians and just people helping with the media and production — Man, they’ve been phenomenal. We’re so pumped. It’s going to be such a fun night,” he said.
Admission is $10. It is open to everyone.
