Red Rally concert to be held Friday evening: Kansas City Chiefs and music fans will have reason to celebrate as the annual Red Rally will be held at 6:15 p.m. today at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The celebration, which serves as a welcome to the Chiefs training camp at Missouri Western State University, will feature “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus, KC Wolf and a performance by country artist Phil Vandel as part of the Sounds of Summer concert series. It is free and open to the public.
Harlem Globetrotters return to Civic Arena next week: The Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing their newly reimagined “Spread Game” tour to the Civic Arena, 100 N. Fourth St., at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5. The family-friendly show will feature ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks that fans have come to expect in its decades of visiting St. Joseph. Tickets are $27 to $87. They are available by calling the Civic Arena at 816-271-4717, TicketMaster at 1-800-745-3000 or going to Ticketmaster.com.
St. Joseph Symphony and Performing Arts Association to host celebration: The St. Joseph Theater District will be alive and well at 4 p.m. on Thursday when the St. Joseph Symphony and St. Joseph Performing Arts Association hosts a ribbon-cutting event at PAA’s new office at 713 Edmond St. People can take in light refreshments, participate in prize drawings and purchase concert tickets to upcoming shows. The event is free and open to the public.
Cafe Acoustic to host metal bands tonight: The aggressive sounds of the Kansas tribal alt-metal band Rise Again and the local prog-math-metal band Na Mo Naki will be rocking Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., starting at 9 p.m. Admission is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters and streaming: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Jesse Plemons bring Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” (PG-13, in theaters and Disney+) to life as a riverboat of travelers goes through a dangerous jungle with supernatural elements. In “Stillwater” (R, in theaters only), Matt Damon plays a father who travels from Oklahoma to France to help his falsely accused daughter escape a murder charge. In the indie fantasy-drama “The Green Knight” (R, in theaters only), Dev Patel plays Sir Gawain in a re-telling of the Arthurian legend.
