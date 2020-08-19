With the Missouri Theater unable to host big audiences, the Saint Joseph Symphony is getting creative with its fall performances.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, it will launch “Cozy Concerts in St. Joe Spaces,” a series of performances that will be professionally shot and recorded at scenic locations throughout the area.

“There are a lot of really cool and interesting spaces that we can choose from in the city. And of course we have a tremendous amount of talent in the players that are part of the symphony, so the possibilities are endless,” Lori McAlister, managing director for the organization, said.

Its first performance will feature The Wires, consisting of principal cellist Sascha Groshang and violinist Laurel Morgan Park, performing on the main floor of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. A separate performance with another musical act will be filmed in the museum’s downstairs theater for a show in September.

“They’re just tremendous, very talented. Not only is it great music, but a lot of it’s going to be unique in that they write a majority of their music. For this program, they’re going to premiere one of their original pieces, which is exciting,” McAlister said.

To watch the show, people can order a stream at the Saint Joseph Symphony’s site, saintjosephsymphony.org, for $25. It will be available to stream from its launch time until Aug. 30, for as many times as the purchaser wants to stream it. An additional replay stream will be available after that will stream the concert until Aug. 26, 2021.

McAlister admits it’s an experiment to see if people will be interested enough to watch performances online and help fund the symphony.

“There is absolutely no replacement for the experience of live music. But during this time, when it’s just not really safe or practical to mount a live performance, we’re trying to be creative,” she said.

With the absence of live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, streaming concerts on social media apps like Facebook and Instagram became the norm to an almost overwhelming degree. McAlister said symphony officials recognize that and want to present it in a different way.

“We thought ‘If we do something like this, we have got to do something to distinguish ourselves from every other classical performance that people can watch online,’” McAlister said.

Instead of the usual livestream set-up of an artist performing in front of a phone or tablet, the shows will be a collaboration with VideoWorx and Max Stout Studios, which will record it with high-quality cameras and microphones to capture the beauty and nuance of the artists and the environments in which they’re playing. It will also be professionally edited before it airs.

The hope is that if it gets off the ground, there will be more exploring throughout St. Joseph in some of the area’s well-known historic spots and hidden gems. It will also help show the strength in which people support the group in a time of uncertainty.

“It gives us a chance to really highlight not just the musical treasures that we have in the symphony, but also some of the other gems — the architectural gems and the cultural gems, the art collections and the architecture — that that really make St. Joe stand out,” McAlister said.

The concert will be available to stream on device that plays videos. For more information, visit saintjosephsymphony.org or call the Saint Joseph Symphony at 816-233-7701.