If you think throwing a family reunion this year would be awkward, the characters in “The Red Velvet Cake War” might have you beat.

In the play, three cousins try to overcome personal conflicts, like one crashing a van through a trailer, meltdowns and bad neighbors, to have a successful family outing. On top of all of this, it’s taking place on one of the hottest days in July in Texas during tornado season.

It’s a wild ride that first-time Robidoux Resident Theatre director Laura LaCour is happy to helm, even during a pandemic.

“It has wholesome laughs where there are family members that we probably all have on our family tree and we just laugh and say, ‘Oh, that’s so and so,’” she said.

The Southern-tinged comedy will be performed 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4 and 5, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St. A dinner will be served 60 to 90 minutes before showtime.

The play stars Melissa Gaspar as Gaynelle, Jennifer Schulz as Peaches and Melissa Mumper as Jimmy Wyvette as the three Verdeen cousins organizing the reunion. Each has their own vocation that informs their character, like Peaches being the best mortuarial cosmetologist in the area and Jimmy Wyvette managing a western wear store, and shows why they’re at their wit’s end.

Each has become a hot topic in their small town of Sweetgum, Texas, and they want to right the ship with a reunion that will show their family they have things together. Because the cousins can’t have nice things, a group of wild Verdeen relatives threaten its success.

By the time the play is performed this weekend, the cast and crew will be more than used to chaos happening around them. The play originally was set to be performed in July at the Ruby Theater, before getting pushed back to September because of COVID-19 safety measures.

“I was signed on to do this almost two years ago,” LaCour, a veteran RRT actor, said.

While LaCour couldn’t foresee a pandemic hitting the area during its run, she said the cast and crew adjusted quickly to keep themselves and the audience safe.

“I took precautions in the cast. I had everybody masked at auditions and all of our rehearsals have been masked, except for tech week, we took our masks off. It seems to be going good and everybody’s staying positive and being careful,” she said.

Establishing the comedic rhythms of the show meant the cast had to learn its lines early so it could work out the timing for the punchlines and jokes.

“It’s easier to find your timing when you’re not worrying or scrambling for what your lines are. They were all really disciplined,” LaCour said.

What LaCour is looking to do is make people laugh and have a good time for several hours in a safe manner. If the cast and crew can do that, they’ve conquered the chaos, at least temporarily.

“There’s a different energy when you’re in the room experiencing live theater with other human beings in the same room with you. I’d like people to leave with their faces hurting from smiling so hard,” she said.

Tickets for the show are $17 to $43. They are available at rrtstjoe.org or by calling the RRT box office at 816-232-1778. It is open to all ages.