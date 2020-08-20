The popular fire-based performance group Pyro Tribe is back, but with a new presentation.

“We started in 2013 and it was mostly all male group. I was the only female. Lately, it’s shifted where it’s most of the performers are female now ... So that definitely changes the vibe,” Christine “Mooncat” Ziemer, a member of the group, said.

With a more laid-back approach, which includes more interaction with the audience, the Pyro Tribe returned after the COVID-19 shutdown to giant audiences. It will keep that flame growing with its latest “Fire and Flow Jam” at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, on the south side lawn of St. Joseph City Hall, 1100 Frederick Ave.

At the new iteration of Pyro Tribe’s show, the approach is more like a St. Joseph hangout that involves dancing and fire spinning.

“With the new personalities, a lot of them are a little bit newer to performing, if not to spinning fire, maybe just to performing in front of audiences. So it just feels a little bit more casual and less of this like big performance,” Ziemer said.

Losing some of its original members, the group gained a bevy of new talent, like Kaci Russell, Mason Siela, Jesse Frakes, Jenn “Misfit Baby” Hilliard, Josh Hilliard, Jordan Coy, Jayla Atkinson, Maggie Harper, Tammie Stipe and Amber “Ambear” Gabbert. In addition, at its shows, the group also is auditioning new talent.

“We call it a ‘Flow Jam.’ So we’re encouraging more people from the audience to join us too. I’ve opened it up to say ... ‘If you just have any kind of talent you want to share with the community, feel free to come and perform and join us,’” Ziemer said.

While the group has been growing its audience continuously since its creation in 2008, the shutdown left things uncertain as it was gearing up for another season of monthly shows. Questions lingered if people would show up during a pandemic. After its first performance, those fears went away.

“I think there was a lot of nervousness, especially with the first one. But then, once we got there, it just felt so good to be out of the house and to be around people and to be doing our art again,” Ziemer said.

Because the performances are outdoors, Ziemer said she wants people to feel safe and follow safety guidelines — which includes social distancing — as well as it being a family-friendly, drug-and-alcohol-free environment with people picking up their trash afterwards.

“The spaces that we are in are usually big enough that people can be all spread out ... I think just the nature of our events lends itself well to feel safe, if people are ready to get out and socialize in an outdoor setting with a safe distance,” she said.

The performance is free and open to the public. People who want to perform are asked to RSVP with Ziemer by text messaging 319-594-2829.