In the area, Easter is all about tradition, even for those that aren’t religious.

Several events planned for this weekend will have people and their pets searching for eggs, petting animals and talking to the Easter bunny.

Here’s what’s going on:

Easter at the Mansion

When and Where: 9 a.m. to noon, Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, 1100 Charles St.

An annual event for the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, “Easter at the Mansion” normally pulls about hundreds of people from nearby neighborhoods to the historic structure for Easter activities.

“It’s one of the major events for the community there and Museum Hill. It’s something that they use to really give back to that area,” Sara Parks, museum programming director for St. Joseph Museums, said.

While it will feature all of the expected fun activities, including an egg hunt, Easter bunny photo opportunity, and petting zoo, this year will be a little smaller.

“We took some precautions. We’re like, ‘Okay, we know in the past its about 300 kids. How can we mitigate that and make it safer for everybody this year?’ So we’re doing timed events for smaller groups instead of one big group,” Sara Parks, museum programming director for St. Joseph Museums, said.

Visitors will be given one-hour time slots to complete the egg hunt, photo opportunity, and petting zoo. Everyone over the age of three also will be required to wear a mask and social distance to keep others safe.

Organizers for the event said they were sad to cancel last year’s event because of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re happy to be back and want to be sure everyone has a good time and is able to relax while doing the outdoor activities.

“Spring kind of gives that urge for people to get outside and out of their houses ... So we’re really excited that it’s going to be a super nice weekend and we think people are going to have a lot of fun,” Parks said.

Visitors will get their own Easter bag with activities and crafts to continue at home.

50 children are allowed per time slot and reservations are required. To register, call 816-232-8471.

‘15th Annual Paws Only Egg Hunt’

When and where: 10 a.m. Krug Park, off of St. Joseph Ave.

For 15 years, Easter at Krug Park has gone to the dogs.

Hundreds of dogs normally come out to the historic park to hunt down eggs filled with dog treats for some extra Easter fun.

The free event is meant to give dog owners and their canines a chance to get outside and meet other people. This year, it will have goodie bags and prize drawings.

“We want our customers to have a place to socialize dogs to bring them an event for the dogs. There’s not a lot of events for that,” Erin Evans Green, vice president at UPCO, said in a previous interview.

In past events, people have brought their beagles, bloodhounds and poodles dressed up in their “Sunday’s best.” For the organizers, it’s fun to see what people have in store for the day and that everyone is participating in a healthy activity.

“Dogs need socialization. It’s healthy for them and it’s important to the dogs’ health,” Evans Green said.

Easter Egg Hunt

When and Where: 1 p.m. April 3, Hyde Park

More than 10,000 eggs will be strewn about Hyde Park, waiting to be found by kids ranging from kindergarten to sixth grade.

The event also will have giveaways, like a book drive where 500 free books will be handed out to children.

The event is free and open to the public.

Visits with the Easter Bunny

When and Where: Noon to 7 p.m. April 1-3, East Hills Shopping Center, 3702 Frederick Ave.

While you’re getting some shopping done, you can also make time for the Easter Bunny. It will be available for photos and fun at the East Hills Shopping Center for three days at the mall’s center court.