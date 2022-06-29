The annual St. Joseph fireworks display will look a little different this year.
• • •
While the show will feature all the fireworks people have come to expect, from parachutes, spirals and hearts to bowties and stars, it will be held at a new location.
The celebration will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at the parking lot at the Campus Family YMCA at 3601 N. Village Dr., near the Regal Hollywood Theater, Green Acres and Kohl’s, all of which will provide the best viewing area.
Chuck Kempf, director of the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities, said the location was a preemptive change to avoid any traffic jams caused by bridge construction near Riverfront Park, where the celebration usually takes place.
“I don’t think that has happened yet. At this point, I suspect that it’s probably not. But obviously, we had to make a decision based on the information we had at the time to prepare for this because it’s not easy to get everything organized,” he said.
Temporarily moving it to the YMCA and North Shoppes area does come with its own set of unknowns. Kempf is hoping it will go smoothly.
“We’ve never done it in an area like that, that’s a little more difficult to control traffic and the crowd,” he said.
In order to keep the crowd and fireworks display presenters safe, there will be a safety zone to keep people at a safe distance. If someone encroaches on that area, Kempf said, the display will be paused.
“It’s a pretty simple process for the company that shoots the fireworks. They just won’t do it if there’s anybody that’s within that distance,” he said.
Kempf said the fireworks might be able to be seen from some of the homes on the east side of Interstate 29 and some of the houses near the North Shoppes. His advice is people who want a good view of them will likely have to go to the YMCA and that area to get it.
One of the positives of being in that area is two food trucks, Taste of Aloha and Funky Monkey Stuff, will be available to sell treats to onlookers. Those that want a full meal should plan to bring their own food, Kempf said.
“I would be cautious about relying completely on them because if there’s a big crowd, the line may get fairly lengthy and it may take a while to get (there). I would recommend kind of packing a picnic,” he said.
The hopes are that the celebration will be a smooth one and that people will enjoy them like they did at Riverfront Park.
“Be respectful of others and when they’re leaving, hopefully people will kind of disperse in different directions,” he said. “The police will be there to try and help get people out safely and the Public Works employees will also be there trying to help control the lights to keep the traffic flowing away from the North Shoppes in a fairly orderly way.”
The event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.