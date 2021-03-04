On an annual basis, people pack the Civic Arena for a plethora of chili. This year will be different.

Instead of tens of thousands of people sampling various batches of beans, spices and meats, it will be 30 judges trying at least 50 samples for the annual UCP Virtual Chili Cook-Off that will be held

on Sunday, March 7.

The decision to go virtual was one that founder Steve Culver and United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri, for which the cook-off is a benefit, did not take lightly.

“We were thinking about, ‘Should we just drop it because we can’t put it in the Civic Arena and everything?’ But for (executive director Theresa Gagliano) and UCP, we thought, ‘If we drop it a year, it’s gonna be pretty hard to come back next year,’” he said.

The cook-off traditionally is UCP’s biggest fundraiser for the year, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars for the organization, which helps children and adults with disabilities.

“This is our only special event, our only major fundraiser, so we really depend on this. It helps us provide services to children and adults with developmental disabilities,” Gagliano said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cook-off’s organizers had to make some big changes. Instead of the competitors and judges crowding the Civic Arena, 30 judges will line up at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1205 N. 49th Terrace, and accept samples from both home-made and local establishments. The judges will rate the chili samples on taste, palatability and appearance in a double-blind test. They will be judged in two divisions, professional and amateur.

One aspect that Culver said he worried about is the amount of money that will be raised by the event. With no admission fee for thousands of people, he said he feared that they wouldn’t raise as much as past years, especially in a year where funding for UCP, like many organizations, was hit hard by the pandemic.

In order to help raise money, fundraisers like raffles and the Ed Fisher People’s Choice Award — which will be awarded to the competitor that gets the most donations — will help goose the numbers.

“(I think) the teams will still be surprised by how much money we will raise. First of all, they’re pretty generous people. They put a lot of money to get into the Chili Cook-Off,” Culver said.

Commenting on the Ed Fisher People’s Choice Award, Culver said they added Fisher’s name to honor the late resident, who died in 2020. He said Fisher was a generous person who was worthy of the honorable designation.

“He was with Nestle’s and they raised a lot of money. I hate to point out one team because there’s so many great people that are in this, but he was instrumental in serving breakfast and selling sausage and biscuits and raised a lot of money,” Culver said.

Looking forward to the weekend, Culver said the organizers are glad to soldier forward and host the event. While he hopes to be back in the Civic Arena in 2022, he hopes this will serve as a replacement for this year and continue to help with a good cause.

“The teams, a lot will miss out on a lot of things we normally do at the Chili Cook-Off. But it’s better than not having any at all,” he said.

To bid on items, go to www.biddingfor

good.com/ucpchilicookoff/virtual.