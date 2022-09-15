For six years, the Ancient Order of Hibernians’s Celtic Street Faire has provided adults in the area a place to celebrate Irish culture.
Organizer David Peppard said that’s a source of pride for the annual event.
“It’s for families, but it’s for the adult part of families,” he said. “We’re not putting a kiddie bounce house out there. This is really for the grown-ups.”
Being held from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square, the event will feature all of the reliable favorites: live music, beer, whiskey and fundraising.
Not wanting to mess too much with the formula, Peppard said the Hibernians went with the activities they know people love.
“It’s growing,” he said. “Six years feels like a lot until you’re really doing an event and then you realize every year it grows just a little bit more.”
For live music, the daylong event will feature bagpiper Russell Gummelt. Following his performance, Peppard said they switched up the music and invited a more American-rock themed band, Tequila Mockingbird.
Peppard said the decision to book them came from a sense of patriotism and community.
“We’re an Irish American group. And right now, it just sort of feels like on the America side of things, people just don’t seem like (they) really want to stick together or do much together anymore,” he said. “For us, it’s like, ‘Hey, wait a minute. Our ancestors came here because it was a better life than what they had in Ireland. Having a band like Tequila, a bunch of all-American guys that really can play a lot of different kinds of stuff, I kind of thought maybe it’s what we need.”
The band isn’t the only thing that’s changed from the celebration. After being held in August, organizers decided to move to the less balmy month of September.
“We will have nicer weather. We won’t have the 95-degree sun beating on us,” he said.
Otherwise, it will be business as usual as people can participate in whiskey, beer and wine tastings from local suppliers.
“We’ve got a distiller or two coming in this year to demonstrate and show what they’ve got. We have some different wine offerings than what we’ve had in the past. So the tasting area is going to be, I think, a little stronger this year, in terms of variety,” Peppard said.
The $20 entry fee for the tastings will be used to raise money for Catholic education and The Second Harvest Food Bank. The event is free and open to the public. Whiskey tastings are for everyone 21 and older and will cost extra.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home.
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for almost 5 miles (8 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect o…
CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors this week scored multiple convictions against R. Kelly at the singer’s trial in Chicago, but they lost on the headline charge — that Kelly obstructed justice by rigging his 2008 state child pornography trial, at which jurors acquitted him.
BOSTON (AP) — The sex lives of constipated scorpions, cute ducklings with an innate sense of physics, and a life-size rubber moose may not appear to have much in common, but they all inspired the winners of this year’s Ig Nobels, the prize for comical scientific achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.