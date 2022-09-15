170625_local_celtic2-2 (copy)

Irish flags fly at a previous Celtic Street Faire. This year’s event will be held at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. Money raised during the event was donated to Catholic charities.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

For six years, the Ancient Order of Hibernians’s Celtic Street Faire has provided adults in the area a place to celebrate Irish culture.

Organizer David Peppard said that’s a source of pride for the annual event.

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.