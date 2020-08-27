The Celtic Street Faire knows a thing or two about picking itself back up after some setbacks.

In 2019, it was postponed after a tumultuous storm. This year, it stared down a pandemic. Organizers said while they had their fears it wouldn’t happen, they’re happy it’s moving forward.

“That’s why we plowed forward, is that we feel like people are ready to loosen up a little bit,” Dennis Delaney, president of the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, St. Joseph Chapter, said.

When Delaney said that, he added that he hopes it will all be done responsibly.

“We do hope and expect everybody to practice social distancing and those that are comfortable wearing a mask, to encourage them to do so,” he said.

The fourth annual installment of the annual celebration of Irish culture, the Celtic Street Faire will be held from 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. It is free and open to all ages. A wine, beer and whiskey tasting will be available for people 21 years old and older.

Per tradition, the evening will be a celebration with a mixture of traditional Irish tunes from Damien McCarthy and bagpiper Avens Ridgeway, followed by Irish pop-rock cover band Flannigan’s Right Hook, a favorite at bars like O’Malley’s in Weston, Missouri, at 6:30 p.m.

“We’ve got some really good music. I guarantee you people will be kept tapping their toes,” Delaney said.

It’s a rare time where the event will be the first Hibernians-sanctioned Irish celebration in the city for year. In March, it had to cancel the St. Patrick’s Day Parade because of coronavirus concerns. Delaney said there was some anxiety that it might have to call off the Faire.

“There was always that concern ... We started planning it back in April and May, whenever the city was pretty much shut down. We didn’t know what the future was going to hold,” he said.

But the combination of the citywide safety guidelines making it safe for the event to be held, as well as the number of supporters and sponsors asking for it to happen, gave them the green light.

“We appreciate everybody that has chipped in and tried to help us put on this event. We wouldn’t be able to do it without them,” Delaney said.

As it’s been since its inception, money generated from the event will go toward supporting Catholic education and the Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

Delaney said that he’s hoping for an event where people will feel safe and relaxed as they take in some Irish culture outdoors.

“We just want people to get out and be able to kind of have a relaxing night, maybe get their mind off of some of the stresses and concerns that there are today. It’s just good, harmless fun,” he said.