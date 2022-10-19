A new festival is aiming to get all medieval in St. Joseph.
The Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival will have knights, jesters and royalty entertaining people all weekend in St. Joseph.
A collaboration between a group of event bookers and creatives in St. Joseph, they said it’s about time the area had an event of this kind.
“It just kind of became a movement and slowly snowballed with more people joining and helping and, you know, we worked our way here,” said Jonathan McClain, one of the organizers of the event, who will also be playing the character of Duke Von John.
It will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 21-23, at Castle Bridge Event Center, 8403 US 59 Highway.
For the uninitiated, a typical Renaissance festival is usually held outdoors, offering a variety of activities in an historical setting, with cast members playing roles all weekend, participating in events like jousting and sword fighting.
For visitors, they don’t need to dress up. They can arrive, take in the atmosphere of action and tomfoolery, enjoy food and drinks from a wide variety of vendors and enjoy a different kind of event in the area.
The goal, McClain said, is to take an event that has been successful in places around the U.S., including Kansas City and St. Louis, and make it local.
“The original motivation was ... with ‘Trails West!’ no longer existing, we just felt like there was a void in the city. Like, we needed some kind of big event to call our own. So we kind of went from there and filled it,” he said.
The response from seasoned Renaissance performers, attendees and people in St. Joseph was bigger than expected. McClain said part of that was the excitement that an event like that was coming to the area. The other was that medieval stories are huge right now.
“I have not talked to a single person that wasn’t excited, whether they’re a regular RenFest (visitor) or if they’ve never been before,” he said. “I think it has a lot to do with pop culture and what’s going on in our lives with ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ everything like that being on TV and Netflix. It’s no longer an obscure event for historians that love that kind of thing. It’s more of a mainstream celebration that everybody can be part of.”
The hopes are that the Bluffwoods Renaissance Festival will become such a hit that it can become the new tradition in the area. A second installment is already in the works for spring 2023.
“This is just the beginning. We have a lot of big plans,” McClain said.
With this first raising of the sword, McClain and Bluffwoods’ organizers and cast hope people have a fun, family-friendly time.
“I think we all need more fun, more festivals, more excitement in our life,” he said. “We really want it to be a boon to the community as a whole. Like, ‘Hey, this is something cool for St. Joseph. This is this is something we can all do together as a community and enjoy ourselves and grow on that.’”
Tickets are $15 and work all weekend long. Kids 5 and younger are free. They are available at the entrance and in advance at http://www.bluffwoodsrenfest.com/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.