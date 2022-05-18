The Sounds of Summer concert series will kick off in grand fashion on Friday with some of the ‘80s biggest hits.
Continuing its annual tradition, the ’80s tribute band Blue Oyster Culture Club will kick off the live music celebration in Downtown St. Joseph with covers of everything from Cher to Kenny Loggins.
Organized by the St. Joseph Downtown Association, the concert series will be moving from a weekly series to a monthly concert feature as part of Downtown’s “Summer Nights” events every third Friday of the month.
“We thought if we spread it out ... then it might make it a little more exciting knowing that it’s once a month and not just every weekend,” said Christy George, liaison for the St. Joseph Downtown Association.
The B.O.C.C. concert will kick off at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The show is open to all ages.
Having packed in St. Joseph crowds for its annual Thanksgiving show, as well as always being a big draw to open Sounds of Summer, B.O.C.C. is ready to rock with some fresh energy. For guitarist Todd Cooper, he said it always amazes him that the band’s show could be considered a tradition.
“B.O.C.C. was just supposed to be one show 15 years ago anyway. And here we are, all this time later, and we’re talking about people making our shows traditions. It’s something that is so humbling, and I’m so grateful for it,” he said.
With Sounds of Summer moving to a monthly format, concerts will extend to October. Other performers scheduled include hip-hop cover band Dolewite (June 17), rock band The Jerry Forney Band (July 15), classic rock cover band Swift Kik for the Red Rally (July 22), country band True North (Aug. 19), Kansas City ’80s cover band Fast Times (Sept. 26) and ’70s tribute group K-Audic (Oct. 21).
George said the schedule hits most of the big genres that are popular in St. Joseph, with the hope of hitting every demographic and giving people a night to remember.
“You’re just trying to hit all the genres so that it’s not the same thing every time and everybody has something that they can come down and look forward to,” she said.
In addition, food options for Sounds of Summer shows will switch up from month to month.
“Food-wise, we’re going to mix it up a little bit. Longboards is going to be in the concession building and then we’re going to be alternating between the Enchilada Lady and Adrian’s Tacos,” George said.
The goal is to continue to make Downtown St. Joseph an inviting place for everyone and make summer 2022 a comeback year for the books.
“I’d like to see it the best year ever. I think we’ve got great bands. Hopefully, we’ll hit good weather. And (I like) just the idea of getting back out again in an inexpensive way to do it, too, with your family,” George said.
The concerts are free and open to the public. People are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. No coolers or outside alcohol permitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.