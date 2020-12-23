Every holiday season, Chuck Kempf, director for St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities, and his family go to Holiday Park around 8:30 p.m.

"I'm not a very patient person, so I don't like waiting in line. I think the later you wait into the evening, the better off you are if you don't want to wait," he said.

With an unconventional holiday that's focused on staying away from big indoor events, drive-thru fixtures like the Holiday Park at Krug and the South Pole at Hyde Park are expected to see long lines on Christmas and Christmas Eve. They will remain lit up from 6 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 4.

"If you go early, anywhere between six and eight o'clock, you're going to be in a pretty good line of traffic," Kempf said.

While the Parks and Recreation Department doesn't count cars every night, Kempf said the cumulative line of cars since it opened has been bigger and less urgent to leave.

"This year, it's lasting a little bit longer. The crowds are lasting a little bit more into the night, 8 to 8:30-ish, before it starts thinning out. The weekends are always really busy. Friday and Saturday nights are real busy," he said.

There might be a reason why more people are responding to the Christmas light displays at Hyde and Krug parks this year, Kempf said. With family and friend gatherings being discouraged, the local drive-thru fixtures are a reminder that some things will stay the same, regardless of a pandemic.

"I think people just want to get out ... (they're) just looking for something that they can kind of hang their hat on again with some normalcy, do something that they're used to doing," he said.

Those looking for one last encounter with Santa will be able to get it at the East Hills Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24. Visitors should note that he does take a break between 3 to 4 p.m.

While the presentation is different, putting some distance between Santa and the kids as they sit on his chair and he sits in a sleigh, the annual visits to the mall remain popular.

"The kids will have fun knowing that they get to sit in Santa's chair this year, because it's a gigantic chair. They'll be able to sit there with him, still have conversation with him, stay six feet away and have to wear their masks," Tyson Huff-Garza, marketing director for the East Hills Shopping Center, said.

Much like Holiday Park and the South Pole, the visits with Santa are another indicator that people are looking for some normalcy during an unorthodox holiday. Huff-Garza said they're happy to be a part of it.

"(Kids have) missed out on so many things. This is that magical time they can still come out, see the lights, the moving reindeer, Santa is still here. So it's still somewhat of the same kind of year, even though we're in the middle of the pandemic," he said.