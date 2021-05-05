The Saint Joseph Symphony’s continuing live show auditions will perform its second show with another decorated director.

The “Audition #2” show will feature Carolyn Watson, the director of orchestral activities at the University of Kansas. The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Missouri Theater. A pre-curtain talk will be held at 7:15 p.m.

A native of Australia, Watson comes with a lengthy list of accolades, which includes being a major prizewinner of the 2012 Emmerich Kálmán International Operetta Conducting Competition in Budapest.

She spoke with St. Joe Live about her accomplishments and what people can expect from her concert.

St. Joe Live: What caught your eye about this role?

Watson: It’s a number of things. I live quite close by in Kansas City, and I’m quite connected here to the local musical community. In the time that I’ve been in town, which is three or so years, I’ve done some work with the Kansas City Symphony, the Kansas City Ballet, the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra, who I work quite regularly with. I very much enjoy being part of a musical community, and I see this opportunity as an extension of that.

SJL: What have been some of your career highlights, your personal favorite moments so far?

Watson: One of the first things I did was a pretty big gig that was in Australia in 2008. I was just starting out as a young conductor, and I conducted on the occasion of the pope’s arrival in Sydney, Australia, for World Youth Day and actually have a photo somebody snapped a photo of the pope shaking my hand. So that was definitely a career highlight. A couple of years later, I was in Germany, and I was selected to take part in a master class with some of the players of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, which is one of, if not, the world’s most respected orchestral ensemble.

More recently, (it’s been) the work that I’ve done here in Kansas City with the Lyric Opera. I’ve done two world premieres and one of those was featured in a PBS broadcast.

SJL: What originally drew you to music?

Watson: I come from a musical family. I’m the eldest of two children. And my younger brother is also a professional musician. He plays with the BBC Philharmonic in Manchester.

I was 5 when I started, and my brother just wanted to be part of what was going on and he’s three years younger, so he kind of started with a little cardboard box and a ruler (pretending) that he was part of my violin lesson and all of these years later, the two of us have been very fortunate to make careers in music.

SJL: What would you like to do with the Saint Joseph’s Symphony if you are chosen to be the conductor?

Watson: I’d like to present really high-quality orchestral concerts, because that, after all, is the core mission of any symphony orchestra. I think when you’ve got a very, very high -quality, artistic product, that’s a very, very good starting point.

I’d like to think that I program quite creatively and think a little bit out of the box, as it were, in this particular program that I’ve crafted for Saturday evening. It’s entitled ‘Tales of Travelers’ and it’s going to share with the audience and with the musicians some works that are likely unfamiliar to them, along with some that are more familiar, and it’s a bit of myself in that program with a couple of Australian works and some other American works from North Central and South America.

I am passionate about youth music education. And I’ve spent quite a bit of my career working a lot with young musicians. I do a lot of education work with the Austin Symphony Orchestra in Texas for young people’s concerts and children’s Halloween concerts. So I really tried to engage the local area students got some really exciting ideas for how we could possibly go about doing that as well. I’ve got many, many ideas.

SJL: This will be one of the first symphony performances in more than a year. What does it mean to you to be given that chance to be one (of the people) that’s going to be re-introducing the symphony back to a live music setting?

Watson: First and foremost, I’m absolutely honored and humbled to be offered the opportunity to work with the Saint Joseph Symphony orchestra. I think for any conductor, it’s always a pleasure and a privilege when you are entrusted with that responsibility of getting out and leading a group of musicians and are working together with them to get the best out of it. ... The program that I have crafted has, for me, personally, a message of hope, with an optimistic eye to the future. I’m hoping that the worst of the pandemic is behind us and we’re able to move forward.

Tickets for in-person or online viewing are $25 to $45. They are available at www.saintjosephsym

phony.org or by calling 816-233-7701.